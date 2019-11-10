New Hampshire Resident Crashes in Newbury, Cited for DUI

Brandon Pierce, a 30-year-old resident of North Haverhill, N.H., was reportedly involved in a crash and subsequently arrested for driving under the influence.
Vermont State Police reported responding to a crash on US Route 5 Nov. 8 around 10 p.m. Upon arrival, troopers said they learned Piere, the operator, fell asleep at the wheel. Later, it was determined he was under the influence at the time of the crash.
