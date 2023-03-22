New Hampshire Sees Major Uptick In Babesiosis Cases

(Contributed photo by CDC)

A federal study shows a 370% increase in reported cases of tick-borne babesiosis in New Hampshire between 2011 and 2019. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) study showed a significant rise in the disease across the Northeast, with New Hampshire, Maine, and Vermont now having endemic transmission.

Public health officials in New Hampshire have been treating babesiosis as endemic for some time. The disease is caused by black-legged or deer ticks infected with the Babesia parasite. While less common than Lyme disease, babesiosis can lead to flu-like symptoms and red blood cell destruction. Some infected individuals may not display symptoms. However, for certain groups, such as those without a spleen, with weakened immune systems, other serious health conditions, or the elderly, it can be life-threatening.

