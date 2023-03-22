New Hampshire Sees Major Uptick In Babesiosis Cases

A federal study shows a 370% increase in reported cases of tick-borne babesiosis in New Hampshire between 2011 and 2019. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) study showed a significant rise in the disease across the Northeast, with New Hampshire, Maine, and Vermont now having endemic transmission.
Public health officials in New Hampshire have been treating babesiosis as endemic for some time. The disease is caused by black-legged or deer ticks infected with the Babesia parasite. While less common than Lyme disease, babesiosis can lead to flu-like symptoms and red blood cell destruction. Some infected individuals may not display symptoms. However, for certain groups, such as those without a spleen, with weakened immune systems, other serious health conditions, or the elderly, it can be life-threatening.
Between 2011 and 2022, New Hampshire officials tracked 13 to 80 cases annually. Outcome data is still being researched. Scientists link increasing tick activity to warming temperatures, more rainfall, and less snow cover, creating a thriving environment for ticks. The Northeast is becoming more hospitable to Lone Star ticks and Asian longhorned ticks, raising concerns about future tick-borne diseases.
The CDC study reports New Hampshire babesiosis cases increased from 13 in 2011 to 63 in 2019, while Vermont and Maine saw over 1,000% increases. The study recommends increased tick prevention messaging, provider education, and traveler awareness. Prevention remains consistent across tick-borne diseases, and those with symptoms should consult a healthcare professional. More information can be found at tickfreenh.org.
