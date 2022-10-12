Two candidates are vying to represent New Hampshire Senate District 1, which encompasses all of Coos County and, after a remapping that extends it southward, 17 towns in northern Grafton County that now stretch down to Rumney.
The seat that represents a total of 58 municipalities was left vacant earlier this year following the resignation of Erin Hennessey, a Republican from Littleton who is now deputy New Hampshire Secretary of State.
Seeking the seat are Edith Tucker, a three-term Democratic state representative from Randolph, and Carrie Gendreau, a Republican from Littleton who is in her second term on the Littleton Select Board.
Background
Gendreau was born and raised in Littleton. After graduating with a business degree from Bob Jones University in South Carolina, she returned to teach business courses at White Mountains Community College and speaking courses at Granite State College and ran several small businesses, including Emma and Co. Consignment Boutique.
She has served on the advisory board of White Mountains Community College, is a director of Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank, and has served as a director for Ammonoosuc Community Health Services.
Tucker belongs to a family whose roots in the North Country stretch back to the 1880s when her forebears moved to Randolph and Shelburne.
She was raised in Massachusetts, where she worked for a Harvard University professor, edited a retirement bulletin for a financial services company, raised four children, and returned to college in her mid-40s to graduate with a bachelor’s degree in political science.
She moved year-round to North Country in 1994 and became a full-time newspaper reporter for the Coos County Democrat for more than 20 years, and also wrote for other publications
Why are you running for Senate-1 and what do you believe makes you the best candidate for the job?
Tucker: “I don’t think I would be running if there wasn’t a vacancy. We can’t allow not having someone who’s not up to speed when there is so much going on that needs tending to. The North Country Senate seat deals with a lot of towns that have a lot of problems and challenges, whether it’s broadband, the economy, food insecurity, homelessness, or opioids. I think I have the experience. I have a lot of experience in public speaking, as my opponent has. Those are big assets. Being able to speak without too much preparation is important. As a former reporter, being able to write quickly is important, and you need to be able to put together a couple of paragraphs about something and send it to other members of your committee and the committees that you’re going to be testifying before. Those are important skills I’ve been able to hone as a resident in the North Country.”
Gendreau: “The short answer is I am very much inspired by dad [the late Littleton Town Moderator Gerald Winn] and his willingness to give back to the community, his love for the community, and wanting to use his skills to mentor. I’m also from the North Country and want to make sure that our North Country is protected. We are unique here and I feel like we’ve got something that needs to be preserved. I feel like I would be a good candidate because of being born and raised in the North Country and understand what a lot of folks are going through. In the district, there is a vast difference from Coos County right down to Rumney.”
If elected, what would be your top priorities?
Gendreau: She wants to ensure that District 1 constituents who are economically vulnerable are protected for the winter, expand mental health services, and give parents rights in their child’s education.
“What I’m hearing is do I heat or eat?” said Gendreau. “I think that would be top, just making sure that the people are okay.”
The other piece is mental health in a Senate district that she said could have higher rates of mental health issues, possibly from seclusion and isolation, as well as substance abuse issues that need more attention.
“For the school issue and education, I know the voucher program has become paramount,” said Gendreau. “There have been more charter schools, more private schools, more homeschooling than ever before. I think parents do want the right to be able to teach their kids.”
She said she is concerned about what might be being taught in public schools.
The other thing that’s on top of mind for everybody is workforce housing and building more housing, said Gendreau.
Tucker: Among her areas of focus, Tucker said she is looking at a balance between economic development and protecting the environment, growing back the region’s economy, building fairness and equity in education, building strong community colleges and in-demand trades programs, fighting for and expanding services for military veterans, expanding high-speed broadband, and increasing affordable housing.
“There are environmental issues with the pressure for development hitting, and there’s tremendous pressure on the unincorporated places,” she said. “Not only are parcels being sold that people hadn’t expected to be sold out of industrial forestry, but the people who have bought them want to move quickly to build. They want speed and permitting and that isn’t how the system was set up. It’s set up so there has to be some thought to the environment and we’re not going to want to lose that. It’s upholding the fact that we want to keep a very attractive and environmentally good area while we grow our economy back.”
Strengthening the local economy is critical, said Tucker.
“When the mills closed, it was really a shock to the system,” she said. “It seemed to be like dominoes falling and hundreds and hundreds of jobs and family ties lost. We all hoped with enough effort things would be brought in that would replace those jobs, but they really haven’t. It’s wonderful to go through Lisbon and see the wire company. Those are the kinds of jobs people would like to see here. I think it’s important that young people who would like to stay in the area can afford to do it and have a good life without having to scrape the bottom of the barrel, and that isn’t the case for many now.”
As lawsuits regarding education in New Hampshire move forward, Tucker said lawmakers can assume equity and funding in education are going to be a very important part of what the Legislature will have to deal with in 2023.
“We don’t have a fair system now and it isn’t right that people who live in the wrong zip code, who don’t happen to live in a town with a high asset value, don’t get the same shot at a good education,” she said. “Other states have had to wrestle with this problem and we need to, too. We need to make it so youngsters who are intellectually ambitious can get the best education they can get and have the opportunity to go on to community college.”
Expanding high-speed broadband for economic development and education as well as for social connection is also at the top of the list.
“The people who don’t have good broadband need broadband and it needs to be done in a way that people can afford,” said Tucker. “It isn’t just having it available. Broadband is an economic driver, but it’s also a social driver. I think it’s incredibly important that people feel connected to their families. We have a lot of people here whose younger family members had to move south and they don’t have the social connections that they thought they’d have.”
Guns: do you support or oppose red flag laws or universal background checks? Why or why not?
Gendreau: “That is a hot topic. I am very much Second Amendment. I believe everybody has a right to bear arms. I believe less regulation is better. I honestly believe it’s not guns that kill, it’s the people. And that goes back to mental health. If a guy or a gal has it in their mind that they’re going to do something, they will find a gun no matter what …It’s not the guns, it’s the mental health behind it. I feel that when people in a country are limited as to what they can do to protect their families, to protect their properties, then we’re on a slippery slope. I also am in favor that if someone has had mental issue they probably shouldn’t be allowed to purchase a gun, but I don’t know what that necessarily would look like.”
Gendreau said she might support a red flag law for someone with a mental illness, but only after first ensuring it didn’t limit someone who is healthy from getting a gun. She said she would also support a waiting period before someone could get a gun.
She supports arming teachers, though within reason.
“I know some people have brought up a school resource officer on the premises,” said Gendreau. “But that’s just one set of eyes. What if we had all the teachers with a set of eyes, and maybe make it a little more challenging to get into the campus?”
Tucker: Tucker said there are many things that can fit under the Second Amendment that can improve the situation of safety, including the banning of bump stocks, which she said she grabbed onto early after learning about them.
Tucker’s campaign flyer reflects her position of supporting the Second Amendment while keeping schoolchildren safe.
While unpleasant, also restricting access into school buildings is necessary, said Tucker.
“I think we need to make sure that schoolchildren are not afraid,” she said. “None of us want stray bullets in the streets or assaults and attacks on public schools … Universal background checks, I would very much support that. Red flag laws have to be just right. I don’t see that as limiting the Second Amendment. I also believe strongly in programs like the JROTC at White Mountains Regional High School where students can learn to handle guns safely. It’s critical. I had guns as a youngster and my brothers had guns. I certainly support the hunting culture. It’s part of who we are and what we do, and we’re lucky to have animals here people want to hunt.”
After dozens of court cases, no evidence of widespread voter fraud was found in the 2020 presidential and general elections. Each candidate was asked if she believes the 2020 elections were legitimate and if they support or oppose letting New Hampshire towns keep ballot tabulator machines (some lawmakers seek to ban them), support or oppose expanding absentee ballots, or propose any measures in regard to expanding voter access or restricting access?
Tucker: Tucker believes the election was legitimate.
While not keen on early voting in New Hampshire, supports the current absentee ballot process.
“I think the system we’ve had for a very long time has been very effective,” she said. “I do think the pandemic showed us that making it easier to do absentee balloting is a good thing. We have an older population here. I think it is very important that people vote and that they feel engaged. I think this is a very important part of democracy.”
While there was an issue in one town with folded ballots being miscounted in a tabulator machine, Tucker said there was no evidence of fraud. In today’s world, many towns can’t get volunteers to hand-count, and hand-counting isn’t a great option when there is another way of doing it, she said.
Gendreau: “I’ll put it this way, I think there was something that happened. I had an opportunity to watch ‘2000 Mules’ [a documentary by Dinesh D’Souza alleging coordinated and widespread voter fraud]. I do believe something happened.”
On the topic absentee ballots, Gendreau said they used to be limited for those who are ill, incapacitated or traveling, but post-COVID no one has to give a reason for requesting them.
“Are we swinging too far the other way and making it too easy, which leaves room for potential fraud?” she said.
At the same time, Gendreau said everyone has to right to vote and the state needs to ensure that they are given that opportunity.
On the topic of ballot tabulator machines (which are not connected to the Internet), Gendreau said technology can manipulate them, but she wouldn’t necessarily vote as a senator to prohibit towns from using them as long as there is no evidence of manipulation.
Do you support or oppose a state income tax and state sale tax?
Tucker: “I’m against both.”
Gendreau: “I absolutely oppose.”
Recreational Marijuana
While all the states around New Hampshire have largely legalized recreational marijuana, New Hampshire has not. This year, a bill to have recreational cannabis legalized and regulated by the New Hampshire Liquor Commission was defeated. The bill is expected to return in some form. Each candidate was asked how she would have voted if a senator.
Gendreau: “I’d have to say nay. Because we are unique, I would really like us to stay unique. The House overwhelmingly supports it recreationally. Their thought is we’re surrounded by it and would people decide to go to Vermont to hike because they can smoke it while they’re hiking. But they’re smoking on the trails here, all around us.”
In researching Colorado, one of the first states to legalize recreational cannabis, Gendreau said they are in a world of hurt from burglaries of dispensaries because recreational use under federal law us still illegal and some dispensers have to deal in cash.
Banks, such as WGSB, on which she serves on the board, are discussing if they would want to accept marijuana money, she said.
Gendreau said she believes New Hampshire does not want to go down the road of legalizing recreational marijuana.
Tucker: “I still would like to see us come up with a reasonable cannabis bill. I’m in favor of that. I think we need to regulate it. I think the same is true of gambling. I wasn’t absolutely satisfied with all aspects of the previous bill, but I did vote for the cannabis bill that would have had an aspect of a liquor commission. I still think that’s a reasonable thought. What we have in this state with the liquor commission is having a high-quality product that draws people from other states and that model has worked very well for revenue.”
