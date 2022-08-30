New Hampshire:SPNHF Present “Hike It Yourself” Autumn Adventure

The Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests is presenting a two-month “Hike It Yourself” Autumn Adventure, beginning Wed., Aug. 31 and running through Oct. 31.

The popular “5 Hikes Challenge,” back for its third year, includes 28 unique and scenic walking or hiking destinations on Forest Society conservation land throughout New Hampshire.

