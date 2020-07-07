NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE POLICE TROOP F MAKES ARRESTS

Jonathan Dupont, 38, of Whitefield, was arrested July 2 in Holderness for unlawfully driving after being certified a habitual offender.

_ _ _ _ _

Heather Stearns, 45, of Bradford, Vt., was arrested July 2 on Central Street in Haverhill on a bench warrant.

_ _ _ _ _

Sean McGurk, of Bradford, Vt., was arrested June 30 on East Milan Road in Berlin on a warrant.

_ _ _ _ _

Jeremiah Currier, 24, of Monroe, was arrested June 27 at Monroe School on a warrant, driving after suspension, and driving a vehicle with a suspended registration.

_ _ _ _ _

Ronald Fitzwater, 23, of Groveton, was taken into protective custody for alcohol intoxication on June 26 on State Street in Northumberland.

