NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE POLICE TROOP F MAKES ARRESTS
Jonathan Dupont, 38, of Whitefield, was arrested July 2 in Holderness for unlawfully driving after being certified a habitual offender.
_ _ _ _ _
Heather Stearns, 45, of Bradford, Vt., was arrested July 2 on Central Street in Haverhill on a bench warrant.
_ _ _ _ _
Sean McGurk, of Bradford, Vt., was arrested June 30 on East Milan Road in Berlin on a warrant.
_ _ _ _ _
Jeremiah Currier, 24, of Monroe, was arrested June 27 at Monroe School on a warrant, driving after suspension, and driving a vehicle with a suspended registration.
_ _ _ _ _
Ronald Fitzwater, 23, of Groveton, was taken into protective custody for alcohol intoxication on June 26 on State Street in Northumberland.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.