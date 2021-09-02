New Hampshire Supreme Court Formally Accepts Woodburn Appeal

Less than two weeks after being filed, the New Hampshire Supreme Court has formally accepted the appeal by ex-state Sen. Jeff Woodburn, a Democrat from Whitefield, who seeks to overturn his domestic violence conviction.
On Aug. 12, a day before he was to begin serving a 60-day jail sentence at the Coos County House of Corrections, Woodburn, through his attorney, Donna Brown, filed Rule 7 Notice of Mandatory appeal, which the state Supreme Court accepted on Aug. 25.
Woodburn, who remains out on bail pending the appeal, was convicted after a four-day trial in May by a Coos Superior Court jury, which found him guilty on a total of four Class A misdemeanor counts — two counts of domestic violence and simple assault and two Class A misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief.
He was sentenced on July 13.
Woodburn’s appeal argues that the trial court erred by excluding from a jury certain evidence that would have spoken to his case for self-defense and to the victim’s credibility.
The appeal process could take up to a year before the high court issues a ruling after hearing oral arguments.
If the conviction is reversed, the case would be remanded back to the superior court.
Woodburn, 56, was arrested in August 2018 on a total of nine Class misdemeanor charges and was found not guilty by a jury on three other counts of simple assault, one count of domestic violence simple assault, and one count of criminal trespass.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.