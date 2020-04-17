The transition of the Caledonia County State’s Attorney’s Office from the Lisa Warren era to the Jessica Zaleski era is complete.
Warren was the long-serving state’s attorney until last year when she was appointed by Gov. Phil Scott to be a superior court judge. Zaleski, who served as a deputy prosecutor in the office, was then appointed by the governor to succeed Warren.
But Zaleski not only had to find someone to fill her old deputy position, she also had to replace former deputy prosecutor Kirk Williams who left the office earlier this year. Zaleski also had to fill an open office secretary position.
On Monday, Zaleski announced the hiring of St. Johnsbury attorney and part-time domestic violence prosecutor, Tom Paul to replace Williams as a full-time prosecutor.
“Tom is a diligent and hard worker,” said Zaleski. “Having already worked in the office under the part-time grant position, he’s uniquely positioned with knowledge of the demands of the job and has demonstrated that he is not afraid to put in the work … My office and the community are lucky to be able to utilize his skills more in this new position.”
Zaleski has also announced the hiring of a new deputy state’s attorney to replace Paul as the county domestic violence prosecutor.
Franklin County native WillyJane Patry will now be responsible for the prosecution of domestic violence and sexual assault cases. Zaleski also filled the open office secretary position with the hiring of Newport resident, Christian Kerner.
The new hires will join Deputy Caledonia County State’s Attorney Maria Byford and Administrative Assistant Rose Houde in the office.
Tom Paul
Thomas Ryan Paul has served as the Domestic Violence Prosecutor in the Caledonia County State’s Attorney’s office since July 8, 2019. He was admitted to the Vermont Bar in February 1986 and has maintained a private practice in St. Johnsbury since 1990. While in private practice, Attorney Paul represented a broad spectrum of clients in criminal, civil and family court.
“He brings a broad perspective to the prosecution of criminal cases where he will focus on protecting the public and holding offenders accountable,” said Zaleski.
Paul has also been active in the Caledonia County community as a Trustee for NVRH for nine years, and as a pro-bono lawyer for the St. Johnsbury Meals on Wheels program since 2001. He has also served on the board of the Good Shepherd Catholic School for the past six years. Paul is known as the organizer of the annual Black Fly Regatta on the Comerford Reservoir from 2001 through 2014 — which brought world-class scullers to Vermont.
“I want to thank all my clients whom I’ve been privileged to serve these past 30 years,” said Paul, who is closing his private practice office as he assumes his new position. “Nevertheless, I greatly appreciate the confidence State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski has shown in my abilities and I look forward to earning that trust every day.”
WillyJane Patry
Patry is a recent graduate from the accelerated JD program at Vermont Law School, which allowed her to complete the program in less than three years. She sat for and passed the July 2019 bar exam after her fifth Law School semester. In her final semester at Vermont Law School, Patry served as an “extern” for the Vermont Army National Guard JAG office. As an extern, she performed many daily duties of a JAG officer.
Patry grew up in a family-run excavation business and she later earned her bachelor of science in Construction Management, and associate in Civil and Environmental Engineering Technology from Vermont Technical College. She went on to work in construction and construction management until she decided to pursue a law degree.
Patry has been in the Vermont Army National Guard for over 20 years and was deployed to Afghanistan in 2010 with the 186th Brigade Support Battalion. Outside of work, she enjoys riding her motorcycle, running, flying airplanes and learning about quantum science.
Christian Kerner
Kerner will provide administrative support to the state’s attorney office. Zaleski said he has extensive experience with all administrative tasks including scheduling and correspondence in the legal and business fields. In addition to his work duties, Kerner enjoys hunting, fishing and kayaking in the Northeast Kingdom.
