ST. JOHNSBURY — Two new exhibits at the St. Johnsbury History & Heritage Center honor and celebrate the contributions of local women, including women who contributed to the Womens Suffrage Movement, and a local artist and photographer who lived in the heart of downtown St. Johnsbury, and whose work was featured in a Vermont magazine of the day, The Vermonter, in January of 1906, the forerunner of Vermont Life.
Katherine M. Bingham
Emily Demers, a volunteer at the center, and recent graduate of St. Johnsbury Academy, chose Katherine M. Bingham as a subject worthy of research and to highlight in a new exhibit. She also did her senior Capstone project on textile preservation using research she conducted while working last year at the history center.
Bingham was a single woman and of means, and was an accomplished photographer as well as artist. Her home still stands, behind the Colonial Apartment building downtown, said Demers, who said she gleaned much of what she was able to compile about Bingham’s life through newspaper archives from The Caledonian-Record.
“She was very different” from women at the time, explained Demers, who said she found Bingham’s non-traditional life and work in the late 1800s and early 1900s to be “powerful” as she learned more about her life. She said that Bingham was wealthy allowed her more ability to chart a life that was different from what was expected and available to women of that era, saying her professional pursuits and achievements in the fields she worked in were rare for women at that time.
Demers worked on her project researching the life of Katherine Bingham in the fall of her senior year, but has stayed on as an active volunteer helping to care for, preserve and catalog the precious antique textiles in the still relatively young museum’s cherished collection.
In Bingham’s obituary printed in The Caledonian-Record, it’s noted that she died at her Church Street home in 1959 and had lived in her home at 8 Church St., since she was two years old. She was born in 1874.
The obituary noted, “She graduated from St. Johnsbury in the class of 1894. Her great interest in art and beauty led her to the field of photography. After a period of work and study under Dr. Wallace Nutting she opened a studio, built from her own plan and design, at 6 Church Street. During the following years she did outstanding work in both portrait and nature photography. This interest she continued after her retirement from active business, taking hundreds of beautiful pictures while traveling in Europe. From many of these she made slides – all exquisitely hand-colored which she used to illustrate her interesting talks and lectures on her travels and many topics of art.”
The history center also has some additional notes on the life of Katherine M. Bingham, which include the following: “The Alumni Notes of The Academy Student of February 1903 says “Miss Katherine Bingham has gone to Providence, Rhode Island, where she has accepted a position in photography offered her by Dr. W.H. Nutting.” (Note: W.H. Nutting is Wallace Nutting)
Bingham was a well-known New England photographer and artist. The Caledonian Record of December 20, 1905 reads “Miss Katherine M. Bingham is receiving congratulations over the fact that seven of her pictures were admitted to the second American Photographers’ Salon in New York where judges accepted only 550 of 1800 pictures submitted. She is named by The Photo Era as among the most noteworthy contributors.
For Demers, a young woman also raised in St. Johnsbury and who attended the same high school, learning about the accomplishments of Bingham was a privilege and a joy to discover.
“I really enjoy being here because it’s like a start for what I want to do after college,” said Demers.
Peggy Pearl, the volunteer of the all-volunteer nonprofit organization located in an old St. Johnsbury home on Summer Street, said of Demers’ work and interest in the St. Johnsbury History & Heritage Center, “Getting young people interested in the History & Heritage Center is our greatest goal.”
Demers, 18, who will be off to study liberal arts at Bishop’s University in Quebec, Canada this semester, said she is very interested in textiles and knew that the history center had a textiles collection.
Her Capstone project was titled “Saving Textile Antiquity,” and she focused on teaching proper preservation of textiles in St. Johnsbury.
“I think she was a really powerful woman of her time and that was something I really wanted to show here. She was a bit wealthy,” said Demers, pointing to a painting of Bingham. “I thought it was really nice that she could be wealthy, but also have interest in photography and architecture … I really wanted to highlight that.”
Local Women’s Work During Women’s Suffrage Movement
History & Heritage Center volunteer Dale Steen is a retired professor emerita from the University of Vermont whose career began in textiles and design, and who later worked in nutrition and food safety. Her exhibit which honors women from the area who were active in the Women’s Suffrage Movement, is also a new installation at the center.
The dress form in the exhibit Steen created and adorned with another gown belonging to Katherine Bingham was made during a tailoring class at the University of Vermont when was an undergrad, she said.
Bingham had been president of the women’s club in town, which played a very active role in the push to get women the right to vote.
The exhibit she created for the museum includes artifacts to illustrate how active the St. Johnsbury Women’s Club was in the Women’s Suffrage Movement, including a significant convention hosted in St. Johnsbury seven years after the first conference in Seneca Falls. It was a significant event, drawing the most well-known activists in the movement at that time.
Photos of some of the women involved in the movement here are featured in the exhibit, along with a photo of the governor at the time who did not support the national push to ratify the amendment which gave women the right to vote, “he refuse to ratify,” said Steen.
According to the Vermont Suffrage Centennial Alliance, which marked the 100th anniversary of women earning the right to vote in the United States in 1920, “The 19th Amendment was first introduced in the U. S. Congress in 1878. By 1916, with only nine states giving voting rights to women, suffragists were getting impatient and began demanding a constitutional amendment to make the vote a national right. On June 4, 1919, as more representatives supported suffrage, Congress passed the 19th Amendment but, for it to become part of the U. S. Constitution, two-thirds (36) of the states had to vote in favor of ratification.
As most state legislatures had adjourned, governors would have to convene special sessions to approve ratification that would enable women to vote for the very first time in the November 1920 presidential election. With determination and drive, suffragists won state after state, and by March 1920, 35 states had approved the amendment, with one more state to cast the deciding vote and none willing to step forward.
Vermont was one of 13 states under pressure to be the 36th state. On April 21, 400 women marched to Montpelier in the pouring rain to demand that Governor Percival Clement (R) call a special legislative “ratification” session to make Vermont the “Victory State.” “Make Vermont the Perfect 36” was the slogan. Additionally, women across the state sent the governor more than 1,600 telegrams and letters calling for the special session. To no avail, as Governor Clement was an opponent of woman suffrage and remained unshakeable, arguing that Vermont could not afford the expense of calling a special session. As a result Vermont lost the opportunity to become the ‘Victory State.’”
On August 18, 1920, in a nail-biter vote, Tennessee became the 36th state to ratify the 19th Amendment. The struggle for suffrage in Tennessee was known as the War of the Roses with supporters of the amendment wearing yellow roses and opponents wearing red roses.
A ‘no’ button is affixed to Gov. Clements’ photo in the Suffrage exhibit Steen, a former department store window dresser, created to indicate the displeasure at the role he played for Vermont women at that critical moment in history.
“The St. Johnsbury Women’s Club was very instrumental and Dr. Alice Wakefield was a female physician in town and she was so instrumental in getting hot lunches and nutritious lunches for school kids and she wanted every school to have a school nurse,” said Steen.
Dr. Wakefield is among the local St. Johnsbury women from the Women’s Suffrage Movement in St. Johnsbury to be featured in the exhibit, which the archives of The Caledonian-Record were instrumental in helping to locate to tell the stories, said Steen.
Of Dr. Wakefield, Steen said, “She was single and a very strong women’s activist.”
Steen is uniquely qualified to create an exhibit on the Women’s Suffrage Movement era.
When Steen and her family were living in Seneca Falls, New York, she and others in town were saddened to see the condition of the home of Elizabeth Cady Stanton - an American writer and activist who was a leader of the women’s rights movement in the U.S. during the mid- to late-1800s - and believed there should be a museum in the community to honor the history that began there for women’s rights.
The group formed a volunteer organization to try to create a museum to honor the history in Seneca Falls, and created the first National Women’s Hall of Fame in the town.
The original National Women’s Hall of Fame was housed in the Helen Mosher Barber Building in downtown Seneca Falls.
Seneca Falls, N.Y. is “the birthplace of women’s rights,” said Steen.
“We found out that Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony had done all these wonderful things and where they met for that first convention for women’s rights had been turned into a laundromat and the chapel where they all met was falling into disrepair so we kind of got the movers and shakers in town … and we had an informative tea to try to raise money because we felt that since this was the birthplace of women’s rights this should be the home of the National Women’s Hall of Fame, and it is today.”
One of the first inductees in 1973, was Amelia Earhart, and Steen was able to borrow her leather jacket, helmet, and goggles from a museum in New York, Steen said, “They let me just sign it out!”
For the opening year, a Cornell University student working on his Ph.D. in music wrote a musical for the new National Women’s Hall of Fame and Steen did the costuming for the musical and helped to celebrate the first 25 women being inducted.
The National Park Service later created a park and memorial at the site of the first convention for women’s rights convened in Seneca Falls, the site of a former laundromat, and has preserved Elizabeth Cady Stanton’s home; the National Women’s Hall of Fame - still independent of the parks service - was recently relocated to the canal area, and it’s in an old mill where women and children knitted socks starting in the mid-1800s.
At this year’s upcoming ceremony for the inductees and celebration of the museum’s new home, former First Lady Michelle Obama will be inducted, and Steen will be attending with family members, she said. “I”ve always been involved in women’s issues,” said Steen, who has served on the board of Umbrella.
“Thanks to the Caledonian Record I found this out, seven years after the convention in Seneca Falls, we had one here,” said Steen. “We would have been the last ratifying state to have it go through, but he didn’t want to draw a second legislative session so Tennessee got the right as the last state to ratify and then it passed,” she explained of the 19th Amendment and Vermont’s missed chance to have claimed itself as the Victory State in passing the 19th Amendment.
