LYNDON – Normally, students walk through Lyndon Institute’s main entrance on the first day of school.
Not this year.
In a break from tradition, students will enter through the remodeled Pierce Wing when classes begin on Wednesday morning.
After a summer spent sprucing up, it will allow the 156-year-old school to showcase its new look, said Head of School Brian Bloomfield.
“Typically, we open the center door on the main building and the board president [Loralee Tester] and I stand outside and shake people’s hands as they come in. But this year, because of the work we did, we’re going to do that at the new entryway. Because everyone’s going to be excited to walk through it,” Bloomfield said.
Lyndon Institute made nearly $1.5 million in improvements to its campus during the summer break in preparation for the 2023-24 school year.
The crown jewel is the million-dollar renovation of the Pierce Wing. The north entrance to the main building was reconfigured to include a student lounge and five gender-neutral single-occupant restrooms. It will enhance student safety and security, moves the reception area to and provide a place for students to congregate.
In addition, LI completed a $200,000 upgrade to its electric infrastructure, which will benefit its career and technical education programs, specifically the automotive, welding, woodworking and applied engineering classes on the Vail Campus.
It will provide enough power for all of the programs to operate at maximum capacity and allow room for growth, Bloomfield said.
“We used to have to choose between who could do the work, and now we don’t have to. The new power grid allows us to add even more stations to welding, even more bays to the auto program. It’s really exciting,” Bloomfield said.
Lyndon Institute also invested $200,000 in campus beautifications and improvements, which includes the repainting of buildings and renovation of the Alumni Gym bleachers.
“It’s a 150-plus year old campus. Some of these buildings need a lot of maintenance. Usually we’re good at keeping up with it but this year we decided to do more than keep up with it,” Bloomfield said, applauding school staff for their work this summer. “My grounds crews and everyone else worked their tails off over the summer. It’s been a busy summer but I think everyone feels very proud of what we’ve been able to do. It’s been all hands on deck. I have the best grounds crew in the history of the universe.”
That work, Bloomfield said, is important to school operations and school spirit.
“I’ve got people coming to campus who are fifth, sixth generation LI people, so for them to see we’re invested in the campus, that we’re continuing to care for it, creates a sense of pride,” Bloomfield said. “You don’t need giant temples and glitzy gold covered this-and-that to have a good education. But you do want to have a sense of pride and ownership for where you go, both from the adults’ and the kids’ perspectives.”
In addition to those improvements, Lyndon opens this year with increased enrollment (416 students) and and increased dorm student enrollment (23 students hailing from 13 countries) than last year and with several new staff including CTE Director David Schilling and Vice President of External Relations Eric Oliver.
For those reasons and more, Bloomfield looks forward to welcoming students on Wednesday.
“There’s a lot of real positive stuff around here. It’s a very exciting year,” Bloomfield said. “Everyone’s happy, everyone’s positive, everyone’s joyful. It feels really great.”
