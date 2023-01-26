New Indictments Against Local Man Charged With Child Rape
Matthew Brousseau

After first being indicted in October on six felony counts of sexual assault against a child, a grand jury at Grafton Superior Court has issued new indictments against a Littleton man.

In the new round of charges, Matthew Brousseau, 39, is also accused of threatening to kill the victim as well as one man and three women with a shotgun if they told police.

