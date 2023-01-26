New Indictments Against Local Man Charged With Child Rape

After first being indicted in October on six felony counts of sexual assault against a child, a grand jury at Grafton Superior Court has issued new indictments against a Littleton man.
In the new round of charges, Matthew Brousseau, 39, is also accused of threatening to kill the victim as well as one man and three women with a shotgun if they told police.
On Friday, Brousseau was indicted on 14 special class felony counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault against a child who is a blood relation as well as five special class felony counts of criminal threatening and two Class B counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault.
Each of the 21 felony counts, handed up by a grand jury on Friday, carries an extended term of imprisonment.
Between November 2015 and February 2022 in Littleton, Brousseau is accused of engaging in a pattern of sexual assault beginning when the victim was four years of age.
Between November 2016 and February 2022, Brousseau also placed in the victim in fear of imminent bodily injury when he held a shotgun and threatened to kill the victim if the victim disclosed the sexual assaults to others, according to the indictment.
In the same time frame, prosecutors said Brousseau “threatened to commit the crime of murder” when he used or threatened to use a shotgun while making the threat to three women and one man.
In October, a Grafton Superior Court grand jury first indicted Brousseau on four special felony counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault that each carry an extended term of imprisonment, a special class felony count of felonious sexual assault with extended prison time, and a special class felony count of incest.
According to the case summary viewed Thursday, Brousseau was arraigned on the first set of charges on Nov. 21 and released on a $10,000 unsecured appearance bond.
On Jan. 17, three days before the second set of indictments, a court hearing was held on the county prosecutor’s motion to amend bail.
Brousseau is now being held on preventative detention at the Grafton County House of Corrections.
He is scheduled to be arraigned on Feb. 21.
Brousseau is being represented by Margaret Kettles and Miles Stafford, two attorneys with the office of the New Hampshire Public Defender.
The case is being prosecuted by Assistant Grafton County Attorney Amanda Jacobson.
