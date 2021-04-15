New Info From State’s Attorney Thwarts Release Of Home Improvement Fraud Suspect

A Bloomfield tree trimmer charged with felony home improvement fraud needs to find a court-approved curfew residence before he can be released from pre-trial detention.
And according to court documents, Makenzie J. Laverty, 26, and his defense attorney, Laura Wilson, of Lyndonville, keep offering the court curfew names and addresses, but they keep being opposed by Essex County State’s Attorney Vince Illuzzi.
Most recently, Laverty requested the court approve his release to the Lancaster, N.H. residence of Brittany Farrow located at 17 Chubb St. But after conducting some research into the property and Farrow prosecutor, Illuzzi filed a written opposition to the proposal which included some new information.
Essex Superior Court
“Defendant is a drug addict and Ms. Farrow has been convicted of possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute,” wrote Illuzzi in his motion filed on April 6 in Essex Superior Court. “Ms. Farrow has an extraditable outstanding arrest warrant dated May 9, 2020 from the Lawrence (MA) District Court for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl in Methuen, MA. She has not been extradited because of COVID-19 restrictions…The state respectfully requests that the proposed curfew location be denied for the aforementioned reasons.”
The court has not held a hearing on the Farrow request and won’t because Laverty and his attorney have now withdrawn Farrow’s name and address from consideration and proposed a new curfew residence at 14 Tetu Rd. in Groveton, N.H., owned by Avyana Sharon Conary and Andrew Tomczak.
Police say Laverty was hired in August of 2020 by an Essex County couple to cut down two trees near a shed on their property. But four months later the job still wasn’t done even though the couple had already paid Laverty in full $3,500.
Investigators say drugs were definitely a factor.
Laverty has pleaded not guilty to the charge. Judge Michael J. Harris set bail at $2,000 and ordered Laverty to only be released to a court-approved curfew residence.
Laverty is now being held in pre-trial detention at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
If convicted of the charge Laverty faces a possible sentence of up to three years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
