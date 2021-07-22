Zach Gilbert, who lives just outside of Boston, has been coming up to Sugar Hill for as long as he can remember; his parents own a second home in town and he loves to swim, boat, hike and ski in the North Country. So when it came time for his bar mitzvah a couple of years ago, he reached out to the Ammonoosuc Conservation Trust (ACT) to see if he could do a mitzvah project with them.
“I really enjoy the outdoors and it means a lot to me,” said Zach, now 15, on Wednesday. “I guess I just wanted to share that with other people, to have other people be able to experience that.”
Meanwhile, designing and installing an interpretive trail at the Herbert G. Whipple Conservation Area, located just behind Polly’s Pancake Parlor, had been on ACT’s list for a while.
The property, which has been maintained as a field for over 200 years, was conserved in 2005 with the support of the Sugar Hill Conservation Commission and the local community. It is one of ACT’s experimental properties, where they test how to control invasive species, build habitat and do other projects.
When Zach reached out, Gal Potashnick, outreach and member services director for ACT, saw the perfect opportunity to design a kid-focused interpretive trail from the perspective of, well, a kid.
“What does a kid find interesting? I’m not a kid anymore and I haven’t been for a while, but Zach was 12 at the time,” said Potashnick.
So Zach, his father, and Jesse Mohr, ACT’s conservation ecologist and land manager, headed out to Whipple Field together, where Zach learned all about the property and ACT’s projects there. What Zach found most interesting became stops on the new interpretive trail, which was rolled out just last month.
“I really like it, it’s just what we imagined,” Zach said of the finished project. “It’s nice to see it all come together.”
Zach also raised around $5,000 that was donated to ACT for work on the project, which included an illustrated map and pamphlet designed by Gail Kimball in Littleton.
“It’s exciting to have this project come to fruition,” said Potashnick. “And to not just do it, but to do it with kids … Zach and his family have been a huge part [of this] and they’ll continue to work with us.”
ACT hopes to continue to use the field for educational purposes and recently held an event with two partners, WMSI (White Mountain Science, Inc.) and the Gale River Cooperative Preschool. Students and their families met at the field and were encouraged to pay attention to all the insects living in it, making a “bingo board” of things to find and putting together a bug net from a kit.
“Then, they were let loose and ran around trying to catch bugs, which was really funny,” Potashnick said.
According to ACT’s website, the field provides a habitat for field-nesting birds and other wildlife, and the native grasses attract an unusual variety of butterflies and moths.
Not all bugs are fun to find, though: Potashnick notes that ticks are prevalent on the trail, though ACT tries to keep their numbers down by mowing the trail regularly.
“Unfortunately, [ticks] are a reality and they’re not going away: in fact, they’re getting worse,” she said. “The best thing we can do is make people aware.”
Potashnick said the property is easy to access, has ample parking due to ACT’s longtime partnership with Polly’s Pancake Parlor, and has seen a lot of traffic since its installation.
A full loop on the interpretive trail is about three-quarters of a mile and traverses different habitats. The conservation area is about 20 acres, including a large beaver pond and marsh, and is the last undeveloped land from one of Sugar Hill’s early farms.
