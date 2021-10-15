New Judge Not Happy With Defense Filing

Judge Timothy B. Tomasi is new in town and is still learning about all the cases he is responsible for in Caledonia and Essex counties.
So he was not happy last week when he learned that a defense motion on an aggravated domestic assault case left out some important details.
“I was a little taken-a-back to discover, after the filing, some more of the procedural history involved here and I’m wondering why that wasn’t part of the motion,” said the judge on Friday.
The judge’s concern is related to the pending case against North Concord resident Jeffrey Allan Brown, 41, who stands accused by police of assaulting a woman with a “knee strike” to the stomach so hard that it ruptured her bladder.
Brown’s Essex County defense attorney, Sam Swope of St. Johnsbury, recently filed a motion asking the court to release Brown from jail into the custody of his father. But the motion did not mention that it was the second time the request had been made and that it had already been denied by Tomasi’s predecessor - former Caledonia/Essex Judge Michael J. Harris.
This caught the eye of Essex County State’s Attorney Vince Illuzzi who filed an objection to Swope’s motion.
“The state requests the court consider imposing sanctions on Defendant and his attorney for lack of candor to the court,” wrote Illuzzi in his response. “Defendant knows his father already has been proposed and rejected as a custodian and Defendant’s attorney knew or should have known this procedural history based on consultations with his client, co-counsel and prior court hearings…This is very simply an unfair and questionable attempt to obtain reconsideration - without saying so - in front of a new presiding judge.”
Judge Tomasi agreed that Swope’s motion was lacking in important information.
“I think that’s an import piece of information to be provided,” said the judge. “I would have expected that to be included. Hopefully in the future, I will see that kind of information in detail if it is something that has already been tread upon by the court in prior evidentiary hearings.”
Attorney Swope and Brown’s Caledonia County defense attorney Joe Benning of Lyndon also agreed.
“Understood,” said Swope.
“Quite well taken, your honor,” said Benning.
At the end of the hearing, Attorney Swope offered a further explanation of why he wrote the filing the way he did.
“I just want to emphasize that it was a boiler-plate motion and it was not my intention to intentionally omit anything or pull the wool over the court’s eyes at all,” said Swope.
The judge denied the motion and Jeffrey Brown remains in pre-trial detention at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
