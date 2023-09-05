There’s was a new judge in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday, and he set $10,000 bail on Richard A. Kendall III.
Judge Michael R. Kainen has replaced Judge Justin P. Jiron in Caledonia and Essex Superior Court.
Kendall, 29, allegedly stole a car from Quality Mitsubishi in St. Johnsbury on Sept. 1, fled police at 100 m.p.h. and then stole another vehicle in East Burke before crashing at the intersection of New Boston Road and Pierce Road.
Caledonia Superior Court
Kendall pleaded not guilty on Monday to felony charges of reckless or gross negligent vehicle operation, two counts of aggravated vehicle operation without the owner’s consent and two counts of eluding law enforcement - negligent operation.
Deputy State’s Attorney Claire Burns asked Judge Kainen to set conditions of release and $10,000 bail. Defense attorney Sam Swope argued against the bail.
But Judge Kainen ruled in favor of the state based on a risk of flight by Kendall.
“He took off from police,” said the judge.
Vermont State Police, Lyndonville Police, St. Johnsbury Police and the Essex County Sheriff’s Department were involved in the tracking and pursuit of the two stolen cars.
The first car allegedly stolen by Kendall from Quality Mitsubishi was a grey Subaru Impreza hatchback with roof racks.
“At approximately 1115 hours Saint Johnsbury Police Detective Lester Cleary reported on the Police Radio that the aforementioned vehicle was spotted in Saint Johnsbury traveling 100+ miles per hour,” wrote Lyndonville Police Ofc. Daniel Renaudette in his report. “I positioned myself at the Lyndon State Forest on New Boston Rd in Lyndon in an attempt to intercept the vehicle. At approximately 1128 hours a vehicle matching the description of the stolen vehicle was traveling East on New Boston (Road), saw me, locked up the brakes, and crashed the vehicle into the bank on the side of the road. I pulled up in front of the vehicle thinking that it was disabled because there was smoke coming from the hood. At this time the vehicle backed onto the road and sped by me.”
At approximately 12:43 p.m., Lyndonville Police Chief Jack Harris located the vehicle parked behind a wooden fence on Mt. Hunger Road in Lyndon.
Ofc. Renaudette later contacted the car dealer.
“The Subaru had damage to the passenger side front-end including bumper damage and a broken windshield,” wrote Ofc. Renaudette. “I spoke with Shelly Martin, manager at Quality Mitsubishi. She stated that the Subaru was in perfect condition and was actually sold and the buyer was picking it up.”
The second vehicle allegedly stolen by Kendall was a 2014 Jeep Cherokee that was taken from 601 Kingdom Road in East Burke.
State Police then spotted the stolen Jeep on Avenue A in St. Johnsbury.
“Kendall accelerated on Avenue A toward New Boston Road at a high rate of speed almost striking Sgt. Duncan in his patrol vehicle,” wrote Tpr. Chad Weikel in his report. “Kendall turned left heading North on New Boston Road while continuing to accelerate. Kendall continued at a high rate of speed on New Boston Road almost striking Trooper Garces who was actively turning his cruiser around….Trooper Garces said he estimated Kendall’s speed to be approximately seventy miles per hour when Kendall passed within inches of Trooper Garces’ cruiser.”
Police said Kendall continued North on New Boston Road before crashing into bushes at the intersection of New Boston Road and Pierce Road.
“Trooper Garces, a certified Drug Recognition Expert, opined that he (Kendall) was impaired by substances by drugs other than alcohol,” wrote Tpr. Weikel.
The Caledonia County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged Kendall as a habitual offender which could result in a sentence of up to life in prison.
