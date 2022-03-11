New Judge To Decide If Attempted Murder Suspect Will Be Released

New Caledonia Superior Court Judge Justin Jiron has a big decision to make about whether kidnapping and attempted murder suspect Jashawn “Rico” Hunter should be released on bail.
The judge said he will issue a written decision in a few days after considering some powerful input from Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski and Hunter’s defense Attorney, Dan Sedon of Chelsea.
Hunter, 34, of Bloomfield, Conn., was charged last year for allegedly kidnapping, beating and pistol-whipping a Barnet man. Hunter has also been charged by the state with trafficking illegal drugs into Vermont and was recently indicted on federal charges.
Hunter has been held without bail since being arrested but Attorney Sedon has now asked the court to release his client on bail into the custody of a court-appointed custodian.
State’s Attorney Zaleski, who has opposed the request, told Judge Jiron at a hearing on Friday that Hunter should not be released because he cannot be trusted and that he is a danger to the community.
“What we have is what appears to be a person who is strategic and calculated, identifies people struggling with substance abuse, muscles their way into their home using the addiction as leverage and his product as leverage and then proceeds to sell his product - using them to sell his product in the community - and controls them by threats, force and product,” said Zaleski.
Zaleski also argued that Hunter continued to operate a drug trafficking business from behind bars.
“We have a series of jail calls from post-arrest where he’s actually directing a woman named Amani Shirley to continue the drug trafficking and, in fact, that vehicle was stopped and the drugs were seized,” said Zaleski. “Mr. Hunter consistently disregards the law and frankly takes some pride in it. He’s a convicted felon six times over and yet he’s asking people to buy firearms for him. He’s incarcerated on these charges, but he sets up a drug deal from the facility.”
Attorney Sedon then addressed the court and argued that some of the most serious charges against Hunter will not stand.
“Even from the affidavit of probable cause, it’s entirely clear that there is no act alleged by any witness that would support attempted murder,” said Attorney Sedon. “That charge will fail. There simply is not an attempt. There’s bad behavior alleged. There’s an aggravated assault alleged. It does not rise to attempted murder…At some point that challenge is going to be posed and unless there’s evidence we’re not aware of, I can’t see any judge sustaining that charge.”
Sedon then made the same argument about the kidnapping charge pending against Hunter.
“Restraint in the course of another assault is not kidnapping,” said Sedon. “Well established law. So, we believe the most serious charges will melt away…”
Hunter was charged by the Caledonia County State’s Attorney’s Office in September of 2021 with kidnapping and assaulting Matthew Goodell, 26, at Goodell’s Barnet residence. Police say Goodell escaped from the assault out a bathroom window but suffered from multiple head and face injuries including a fractured cheekbone.
Hunter has pleaded not guilty to the charges and faces a possible life sentence if convicted.
