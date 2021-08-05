New Law Eases Restrictions On North Country Craft Beer Brewers

In recent years, the North Country has become home to a number of craft beer brewers, among them Schilling Beer in Littleton, Rek-Lis in Bethlehem, the Copper Pig in Lancaster, and Iron Furnace in Franconia.
Those brewers and more across the region and state were buoyed by a Senate bill signed into law Thursday by Gov. Chris Sununu that eases years of restrictions on the state’s craft beer industry and allows the businesses that have become a vital part of the North Country economy to grow and get on an even playing field.
Senate Bill 125 changes the requirements for serving samples for beverage manufacturers and nano breweries, allows for a contract between nano breweries and brewpubs, and allows for direct shipments of beer.
Attending the signing of the bill at Deciduous Brewing Co. in Newmarket was Jeff Cozzens, co-founder and CEO of Schilling Beer Co. and president of the New Hampshire Brewers Association, who took a few minutes during the reception to speak of the benefits of SB 125.
One perk is that it allows breweries to establish an ancillary business elsewhere in the state, he said.
“Theoretically, it allows a North Country business to open up a seacoast storefront,” said Cozzens. “That’s huge for people because you don’t have to spend the money to build out another brewery, you don’t have to go to that financial risk, and you’re able to hang out a shingle and sell beer in an area like Portsmouth or Manchester.”
SB 125 also allows for contract brewing, which is important for small breweries to get their product out to market, he said.
“While the ancillary storefront only impacts beverage manufacturers, this bill also allows any of those who hold a nano brewery license to use a bigger brewery to get their product into the hands of consumers,” said Cozzens. “In other words, they can make this beer under their label for them, and that’s another big benefit.”
Yet another is that it removes the one case-only purchase limit.
“When people come into breweries in our area and they have a beer that they like and they’d like to be able to take home two or three cases of something, prior to the signing of this bill they were limited to one, even though they could go to a grocery store and buy as much as they want or even to a liquor store and buy as much liquor as they can sell,” he said. “This really gives us parity with those other industries. Now, you can come in and buy as many cases of New Hampshire beer that you’d like. That’s really a big deal.”
The direct shipping now allowed to consumers is likewise significant, especially with an uncertain future.
“If we go through another round of COVID, which I’m hopeful that we don’t, but if we do, this industry will be able to direct ship beer from breweries to consumers in the Granite State,” said Cozzens. “Prior to this time, we were watching other breweries from out of state direct ship to our state, which didn’t make any sense at all. And now New Hampshire breweries can do this, so that’s a win.”
A lot of breweries exist for the signature experience of putting beer into people’s hands from a tap and they don’t have the wherewithal to package beer or have a loading dock and have lacked the ability to get their product to market, he said.
SB 125 provides some insulation for those businesses and lets them touch consumers with their product without needing to ship and distribute, said Cozzens.
“It’s silly that we were watching breweries from out of state peddle their wares to consumers in New Hampshire when we weren’t allowed to do that,” he said. “That’s not a business-friendly equation. This levels the playing field and is another reason why this bill really matters.”
