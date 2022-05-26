New Laws Open Up Money For North Country Towns

This was the final week of the 2022 legislative session, which saw a number of bills passed that will bring more money into towns across New Hampshire and the North Country.
On Thursday, the New Hampshire House of Representatives passed Senate Bill 401, which, boosted by higher than anticipated state revenues, makes a $66 million appropriation to the New Hampshire Department of Transportation for municipal highway and bridge aid as well as $1 million for police departments to purchase body and police cruiser dashboard cameras.
“401 provides some good funds for our state’s roads and bridges and the way they are distributing it should help all municipalities,” state Sen. Erin Hennessey, R-Littleton, said Thursday, when the Legislature voted on all committee of conference reports. “It can be expended according to highway and bridge betterment funding.”
The total $66 million in road and bridge funding is being distributed through $36 million in municipal bridge funding and $30 million in block grant aid funding, with set allocations for each municipality in the state.
“They are doing it in two different ways,” said Hennessey. “Half of it based on population and half of it is based on bridge deck area.”
A town like Littleton, which has more bridges compared to some other towns, and with bridges over a river or an interstate, would benefit, she said.
In a statement, state Rep. and House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, said, “Local infrastructure aid is immensely important for our local economies and having the state step in to help offset these costs to cities and towns will help alleviate the burden of these projects on local taxpayers. This $66 million investment will help ensure all communities get the resources needed to improve upon and strengthen their local roads and bridges.”
The money for police cameras is in addition to money previously authorized by the Legislature for that purpose, said Hennessey.
“This is an additional $1 million to help any departments that don’t have cameras yet,” she said.
Hennessey was also a sponsor of SB 420, which establishes a need grant for schools for the eligibility of the education tax credit, that she said will provide more funding to North Country communities.
“SB 420 was my extraordinary needs bill that passed today and is excellent news for a lot of smaller towns, and some bigger ones, too,” she said. “It’s an additional almost $15 million for this coming year, 2023, to towns that have a lower property valuation and a higher percentage of free-or-reduced lunch children. It helps out a lot of North country towns.”
Among the towns, Bethlehem will receive $32,604 in 2023 and $22,986 in 2024; Colebrook $69,847 in 2023 and $48,230 in 2024; Lancaster $131,068 in 2023 and $100,355 in 2024; Littleton $158,145 in 2023 and $151,725 in 2024; Lisbon $88,658 in 2023 and $66,263 in 2024; and Whitefield $80,428 in 2023 and $51,155 in 2024.
Another bill she sponsored, SB 277, relates to emergency or temporary health care licenses and extends the expiration date for the emergency health care licensing process as New Hampshire works to turn around a crisis-level shortage of health care workers across the state.
“That definitely helps and sets up licensing and converts those temporary licenses into permanent ones,” said Hennessey. “And, hopefully, a lot of these health care individuals will retain their permanent licenses here in New Hampshire.”
Also passing on Thursday was her broadband initiative that provides matching funds to towns looking to beef up high-speed broadband to boost local businesses, schools, and public safety, and improve it in other segments in the community.
“We initially thought we are going to do a 50-50 match for broadband expansion in the state, but it turns out we will have enough funding to do a 25-75 match, with 75 percent coming from the state,” said Hennessey. “It’s going to help a lot of projects get done in the state, especially those areas that need it the most.”
She also sponsored SB 303, relative to the reimbursement of sheriff’s offices for prison and custody control, a bill that came about after Coos County Sheriff Brian Valerino reached out to her.
“That passed a few weeks ago in the House and it was at the request of the Coos County sheriff who got all the other sheriffs in the state together,” said Hennessey. “I met with them several times to try to get reimbursement rates for custody and control of prisoners in the court system on par with the court security reimbursement rate. That was a big thing for our sheriff’s departments.”
In late April, Hennessey announced that she would not be seeking reelection and would be focusing on other priorities.
“I really enjoyed working with all of my Senate colleagues,” she said. “Even though it might seem like there’s a lot of drama in legislation, everyone that I worked with, all 23 senators, are really great people and I will miss working with them on a daily basis.”
She said she also enjoyed working on behalf of her Senate District-1 constituents.
“I went down there to represent the North Country and did it to the best of my abilities and got a lot of good stuff done for the North Country,” said Hennessey.
