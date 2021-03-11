New Legal Front Opens Up In Fight Against Casella

A new legal front has opened up in the fight against Casella Waste Systems.
The lawsuit involves Casella’s last phase of landfill expansion in Bethlehem and the environmental group filing it against the company seeks to stop any more waste from being buried there until its ongoing appeals process at the state level is concluded.
At Grafton Superior Court, the Conservation Law Foundation, already suing Casella in federal court for alleged violations of the Clean Water Act in Bethlehem and suing the state in Merrimack Superior Court to halt a proposed new landfill beside Forest Lake State Park in Dalton, filed its latest superior court action against Casella’s subsidiary, North Country Environmental Services, which runs the landfill in Bethlehem.
On Nov. 9, within the 30-day appeal window, CLF appealed a decision by the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services, which on Oct. 9 approved a permit for Stage VI expansion at the NCES landfill, an appeal that is still pending before the New Hampshire Waste Management Council.
On Wednesday, CLF’s Grafton Superior Court lawsuit filed on Jan. 21 went to a preliminary hearing.
“While CLF’s appeal has been pending, NCES has engaged in construction activities and intends to start receiving waste in Stage VI in April 2021,” CLF attorneys Heidi Trimarco and Tom Irwin wrote in their 18-page complaint. “CLF seeks injunctive relief to prevent NCES from receiving waste at, and operating, Stage VI of the landfill until CLF has exhausted its appeal rights and NCES has obtained a final permit.”
CLF also cites New Hampshire’s waste reduction goal, which states the goal by the year 2000 was to reach a 40-percent minimum weight diversion of solid waste land-filled or incinerated in the Granite State, a percentage that has not been met in the two decades since.
The group also argues that the state’s solid waste hierarchy ranks land-filling as the least-preferred method of solid waste management.
After DES was nearing a denial for NCES’s initial application on the grounds that it did not meet the public benefit requirement because new landfill capacity in New Hampshire was not needed until after 2025, NCES filed a revised application to extend the NCES landfill life through 2026 by taking in solid less waste annually.
In its Grafton Superior Court lawsuit, CLF argues the revised application still does not meet the public benefit requirement.
In a March 3 objection to CLF’s request, NCES attorney Bryan Gould argues that CLF seeks a legal remedy that is prohibited by New Hampshire RSA 541:22, the statute on rehearings and appeals in certain cases, and CLF did not acknowledge its obligation to comply with superior court rules by giving an injunction bond capable of covering NCES’s damages should CLF win in court.
NCES, argues Gould, has already finished construction of Stage VI expansion and would suffer financial damage if prevented from land-filling.
Stage VI would accommodate nearly 1 million tons of trash.
Included in Gould’s objection was an affidavit by NCES division manager Kevin Roy, who said construction of Stage VI was completed on Dec. 17 at a cost of $4.789 million.
In answer to the CLF complaint, NCES also requests a jury trial.
Objecting to CLF’s characterization of the NCES landfill permit, DES also filed a motion to intervene in the lawsuit.
Other Lawsuits And More Local Opposition
The CLF lawsuit filed in federal court in May 2018 alleging violations of the Clean Water Act at the NCES landfill remains ongoing.
In February, CLF filed suit in Merrimack Superior Court against DES, alleging that the department is unprepared to handle Casella’s application for a new landfill in Dalton and that DES, since 2003, has been ignoring a law that requires it to engage in ongoing solid waste management planning and factor that planning into decisions on whether to grant permits for new or expanding landfills.
That case, in which CLF asks the court to prohibit DES from issuing a landfill permit to Casella or any other solid waste management company until the state’s solid waste management plan is updated and DES has achieved compliance with the required “substantial public benefit,” goes to a court hearing on March 23.
Last week, the North Country Alliance For Balanced Change was granted intervenor status in the CLF lawsuit against DES.
“NCABC is grateful for CLF initiating the lawsuit,” said NCABC President Eliot Wessler. “We think it makes perfect sense for New Hampshire’s courts to require a full review by DES of how our state manages solid waste before issuing any new permits for new large-scale solid waste facilities. Such a review is required by law and is long overdue - by more than 10 years. In particular, we question whether DES currently has the resources and the tools to identify the solid waste needs of the state independent of what the solid waste industry whispers in their ears, and to balance those needs so that needs determinations and facility siting is done fairly and effectively. We will have a lot more confidence in DES’ ability to do these things after a full review takes place.”
At the local level this week, two towns adopted non-binding resolutions against Casella’s proposed landfill in Dalton.
By a nearly 3-1 margin, Littleton voters during Tuesday’s town vote adopted a resolution opposing a second commercial landfill in the North Country, citing environmental impacts, impacts to tourism and businesses, and a North Country “that has become a repository of hundreds of thousands of tons of municipal solid waste generated in towns and cities outside of our region and state.”
In Carroll, which would see landfill-bound trucks passing along Routes 3 and 302, residents voted 202 to 75 to adopt a similar resolution, citing truck traffic, traffic safety concerns, and concerns about toxic spills and odors.
On Feb. 16, a newly composed Dalton Conservation Commission voted unanimously to issue a letter to the wetlands bureau of DES that recommends the bureau deny a wetlands permit for Casella in Dalton “due to the significant and severe impact on valuable wetlands, some of the ‘highest ranked’ wildlife habitat in the state, and other important aquatic resources.”
