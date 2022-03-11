New Legislative Map Shuffles Up Several NEK Towns

Several Northeast Kingdom towns will have a different legislative experience under a new map advanced by the House Committee on Government Operations on Thursday.
The new configuration is the product of a process that’s required every 10 years to ensure the current population matches Statehouse representation. The effort began last fall when the reapportionment board met and created a plan. Their map was rejected by the Government Operations committee, under the leadership of Rep. Sarah Copeland-Hanzas, of Bradford.
What her committee supported with a unanimous (11-0) vote on Thursday maintains multi-member House districts but shuffles towns around in certain districts to achieve the right number of voters in a district. The committee has been meeting for several weeks to discuss the reapportionment plan, hearing from witnesses, crunching the population numbers and moving towns in and out of particular districts.
“I never appreciated before how frustrating it was to put together a puzzle in which two matching pieces say ‘we don’t match; don’t put us together,’” said Copeland-Hanzas to fellow committee members, including Rep. Mark Higley, of Lowell. “Thank you for your help in sorting through all of these different configurations of districts. I will breathe a sigh of relief when we get this bill out the door and on its way.”
She was given a round of applause from the committee for leading the reapportionment effort.
It’s expected that the full House will consider the new map on Wednesday or Thursday. Rep. Scott Beck, of St. Johnsbury, said he expects the Government Operations proposal will easily pass and will be the representative map for at least the next 10 years.
St. Johnsbury is among many towns in the Kingdom experiencing a change. Instead of the town getting two representatives of its very own, as it is now and has been for many years, the new plan adds the towns of Concord and Kirby. The town’s population is not numerous enough to legally justify two representatives. It may be the first time St. Johnsbury has been connected to other towns for legislative representation.
Beck and St. Johnsbury’s other representative, Scott Campbell, said they’re ready to expand their campaign efforts. The addition of Kirby and Concord is an additional 1,600 voters to court.
Beck said the voters of St. Johnsbury shouldn’t sense diminished attention by their representatives because a good representative is able to adequately address concerns across town borders.
“Representatives shouldn’t divide up their constituency by municipality,” he said in an email. “Presently I represent about 7,300 Vermonters, with the new apportionment I will represent about 9,100.”
Scott said if the people of St. Johnsbury want to be their own legislative district again, they need to start growing the town’s population.
“If folks wish for St. J to be its own district again, there is work to do over the next 8 years to make the town attractive and accessible to new families,” he said in an email. Another 1,200 people would be needed, he said.
Beck and Campbell said the people of Kirby and Concord should welcome the district change. They’ll go from being a part of Essex-Caledonia with one representative and eight towns to two representatives and only three towns.
“I hope Concord and Kirby folks might look at it that their new district has fewer towns and much less geographic area, and includes what is effectively the region’s town center, so they may have closer representation than before,” Campbell. “The new configuration might also provide greater opportunity for economic development, new businesses and jobs in their towns.”
The current representative of Kirby and Concord, Terri Williams, of Granby, said she laments the loss of those towns in her district.
“I grew up in North Concord, went to Concord schools, coached sports at Concord, worked at the school there for four years as school secretary, and I owned a mini-mart there for roughly 10 years,” she said in an email. “These are my people; this was my home.”
She said she’s moving forward with the new plan with a “positive outlook,” eager to connect with people in the new towns added to her district: Burke, East Haven, Ferdinand and Bloomfield.
Burke is the only Caledonia town in the new 10-town Essex-Caledonia district, and officials were against the change. Burke has been a part of the Caledonia 4 district with the towns of Lyndon and Sutton.
“It’s such a diverse area,” said Burke Select Board member Christine Emmons about the new district. “It seems like it would be difficult that one representative would be able to represent all of the towns equally.”
Emmons testified before the government operations committee last month arguing against the shift.
Williams said she can’t blame the people in Burke for balking at the change, but they’ll get good representation from her.
“I hope Burke knows that I will support them in any way I can, as I do all the towns I represent. I look forward to making great connections with them,” she said.
Burke’s inclusion in Williams’ district also presents a known challenge to her re-election. Last week, Gov. Phil Scott appointed Burke resident John Kascenska to fill the representative seat vacated by Patrick Seymour, of Sutton. Under the current legislative configuration of towns, Kascenska joins Rep. Marty Feltus, of Lyndon, in serving Burke, Lyndon and Sutton. With the change, Kascenska, a Republican like Williams, must contend for the Essex-Caledonia legislative seat.
Williams said she is ready for the unexpected challenge.
“I have worked hard for my district in the last almost 2 years. I’m just beginning to settle in to finding my place in the Capitol Building,” she said. “I’m not ready to stop learning and helping and representing the awesome people of my district. We have many more challenges ahead of us and I am ready to take on those challenges.”
She said she’s met Kascenska and sits near him in the House Chamber. “I like him. I respect him. We think alike. I wish nothing but the best for John,” she said. “I also wish we could find a way to keep both of us in the legislature without him having to be my opponent.”
Our Region’s New Legislative Map
Caledonia-1 (one member): Barnet, Ryegate, Waterford (no change)
Caledonia-2 (one member): Hardwick, Stannard, Walden (no change)
Caledonia-3 (two members): Lyndon, Newark, Sheffield, Sutton, Wheelock
Caledonia-Essex (two members): Kirby, St. Johnsbury, Concord
Caledonia-Washington (one member): Danville, Peacham, Cabot (no change)
Essex-Caledonia (one member):Burke, Bloomfield, Brunswick, East Haven, Ferdinand, Granby, Guildhall, Lunenburg, Maidstone, Victory
Essex-Orleans (one member): Averill, Avery’s, Brighton, Canaan, Lemington, Lewis, Norton, Warner’s, Warren’s, Charleston, Holland, Morgan
Orange-2 (one member): Bradford, Fairlee, West Fairlee (no change)
Orange-Caledonia (one member): Groton, Newbury, Topsham (no change)
Orleans-1 (one member): Derby
Orleans-2 (one member): Newport
Orleans-3 (one member): Barton, Brownington, Westmore
Orleans-4 (one member): Albany, Craftsbury, Glover, Greensboro
Orleans-Lamoille (two members): Eden, Coventry, Irasburg, Jay, Lowell, Newport, Troy, Westfield
