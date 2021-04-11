New Librarian And Collaboration Mark Simpson Library’s Centenary

The Board of Trustees of the John Woodruff Simpson Memorial Library in East Craftsbury has selected Kristin Urie to lead the institution as it begins its next century of service to the community.
Urie brings a wealth of community experience and dedication to the librarian position. She is presently the librarian at the Albany Public Library, at which she undertook a revitalization project in 2018. Additionally, she has served many local organizations, including Craftsbury Saplings, the Craftsbury Community Care Center and the Albany Community School. She is a resident of Albany, where she shares a farm with her husband and four children. She received her BA degree from Brown University.
“I am delighted and honored to be joining the Simpson Library as librarian in its 100th year of serving the community,” said Urie. “As I learn about the history of the library and discover the incredible collection here, I am so grateful to the librarians who have come before me, especially Sherry Urie, who cared for and developed the library collection over the past 35 years, her predecessor Arline Daniels, and library founder Jean Simpson, whose dedication and creative spirit still live on in our community. The library was created to be a place to gather, a place where you could learn, be inspired, and have your world expanded, and a place that supported the activities of local organizations. This is the foundation we are building upon and the history we are leaning into as we reopen this spring.”
The J.W. Simpson Memorial Library was established in 1921 by Jean Simpson (affectionately known as “Miss Jean”), in what had been the old Simpson family store. Miss Jean named it after her father, whose legal career took him to New York as founding partner of Simpson, Thacher & Bartlett, a leading international law firm to this day. Her cousin Mary Jean Simpson said at the time, “It is still the old store. The difference is that now instead of food and clothing, it is dispensing ideas and ideals.” Over the years, Miss Jean built an impressive collection of books and provided numerous educational services and activities for children. The library served as a community center, housing meetings and providing access to the technologies of the day, such as record players and radios. Glass cases filled with interesting artifacts and a frequently used ping-pong table have defined the character of the library for many years. After Jean Simpson’s death in 1980, librarians Arline Daniels and Sherry Urie faithfully honored her work until the library temporarily closed a year ago due to Covid-19 restrictions.
The Simpson Library and the Craftsbury Public Library have entered into a collaborative agreement that will allow sharing of a common online catalog among the two Craftsbury institutions and the Albany Public Library. This will make the Simpson Library collection accessible to the entire area. A grant from the Vermont Community Foundation as well as generous donations from local private donors have made it possible for the Simpson Library to benefit from the expertise of Susan O’Connell, librarian at the Craftsbury Public Library, in digitizing and organizing the Simpson collection. Both librarians are pleased to be working together to expand the library resources that are offered to the area.
“Craftsbury is very lucky to have two excellent and complementary public libraries,” said Susan. “I am excited to be working with the Simpson Library to strengthen the collaboration between our two institutions. Our library collections each have their strengths, and by working more closely together we can serve the community even better in the future.”
The Simpson Library expects to reopen its doors soon. Until then, free outside WiFi is available—a resource that has been useful to many, based on the number of cars frequently parked outside the building this winter, and visitors armed with their phones and laptops and perched on the porch last summer and fall.
