New Lighting On The Way To Address Downtown Safety Concerns

A public safety issue was raised by a downtown business during Monday night’s select board meeting in St. Johnsbury.
A representative of Northern Express Care at the corner of Railroad Street and Eastern Avenue expressed concern about the safety of the clinic’s employees due to a lack of lighting in a nearby parking lot next to the Star Theatre.
“They have concerns over their staff’s safety walking over to that parking lot late at night,” said St. Johnsbury Town Manager Chad Whitehead after the meeting.
The town recently ungraded the sidewalk that runs in front of the clinic and the theatre. Whitehead said the sidewalk construction project includes the installation of a new light in the area.
“We were installing a new street light up there anyway,” said Whitehead. “The base is already in. We’re just waiting for the delivery of the light….That’ll be a step towards improving the lighting on that sidewalk and in that parking lot.”
But the arrival time of the light remains in question.
“I gotta get an update on when it’s going to be delivered,” said Whitehead. “It’s already been included in the (sidewalk construction) contract. Last I knew it was gonna be September but I haven’t gotten an update for a little bit.”
Whitehead also said that while the new light would be an improvement, he thinks the area could use a little more light.
“I think it needs a little bit more than that,” said Whitehead.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.