New Lighting On The Way To Address Downtown Safety Concerns
Buy Now

A public safety issue was raised by a downtown business during Monday night’s select board meeting in St. Johnsbury.

A representative of Northern Express Care at the corner of Railroad Street and Eastern Avenue expressed concern about the safety of the clinic’s employees due to a lack of lighting in a nearby parking lot next to the Star Theatre.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments