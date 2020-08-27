New Liquor And Wine Outlet Planned For Littleton

This is what the new state liquor and wine outlet in Littleton will look like when it's completed in the spring of 2021. The entirely new building at 804 Meadow St. that will be constructed will be 10,000 square feet, about 25 percent larger than the current outlet further up on Meadow Street. (Courtesy image)

LITTLETON — A big development is coming to Littleton - a new state liquor and wine outlet on Meadow Street, in an entirely new stand-alone building, to replace the current store up the street at the Globe Plaza near T.J. Maxx.

The New Hampshire Liquor Commission announced the project on Thursday and said the 10,000-square-foot building that will offer more than 4,500 varieties and sizes of wines and spirits will closely mirror the new state liquor and wine outlet in Tilton that opened in May.

