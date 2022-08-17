New Livestock Barn Among Features Of 176th Caledonia County Fair

The 176th Caledonia County Fair will have a new livestock barn for fairgoers to see. The new barn will house over 100 head of cattle for this year’s fair, which opens Wednesday, Aug. 24.

Barn construction was made possible by sponsorship from the Les Morrison family, the Vermont Fairs and Field Day Capital grant program and matching funds from the fair. The barn will be named the Morrison Livestock Barn at a dedication at the beginning of the fair.

