New Livestock Barn Among Features Of 176th Caledonia County Fair

The 176th Caledonia County Fair will have a new livestock barn for fairgoers to see. The new barn will house over 100 head of cattle for this year’s fair, which opens Wednesday, Aug. 24.
Barn construction was made possible by sponsorship from the Les Morrison family, the Vermont Fairs and Field Day Capital grant program and matching funds from the fair. The barn will be named the Morrison Livestock Barn at a dedication at the beginning of the fair.
Other improvements include safety improvements to the entrances and exits of parking lots for fairgoers along with more space for parking. The area around Lawrence arena and the goat exhibit has also been leveled making it more accessible for attendees.
The fair will feature a live shark encounter, a human cannonball, and magic and puppet shows daily. Fairgoers can also expect to see traditional events including livestock shows, horse and truck pulls and the demo derby. Saturday evening, Aug. 27, will feature a freestyle motocross show in front of the grandstand. Dreamland Amusements will again be providing carnival rides, all of which is included with paid admission to the fair.
