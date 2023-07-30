New Manager Selected For Littleton Opera House

LITTLETON — After announcing on July 17 the departure of Littleton Opera House manager and cultural arts coordinator Adam Reczek, the town has hired his successor, who will take over opera house management on Aug. 5.
Selected for the job is Littleton resident Rilee Clark, the aquatics director/recreation coordinator at the Littleton Parks and Recreation Department who has worked as an assistant to the parks and recreation director.
Since March, when the parks and recreation offices moved into the opera house, Clark has worked alongside Reczek.
“In reference to managing the existing rentals and focusing on the day-to-day of the opera house, she was doing a similar function in some of her parks and rec duties so we’re trying that out with her taking over for Adam on the 5th,” Littleton Town Manager Jim Gleason said Friday. “It will primarily be just focusing on the day-to-day of the opera house. We have an opportunity to see then where that develops. It’s always a great opportunity when you can utilize someone who’s already working for the organization and let them move into a new role. In talking with Rilee, and the fact that she’s worked in the same building with Adam, it just seemed for the short-term and potentially long-term a good solution”
The goal in the selection is to have a seamless transition without interruption to make it easier on those who use the opera house and to utilize Clark’s skill set, he said.
“She has some of that skill set that will be beneficial, and if the talent is there in-house, we will definitely put an emphasis on utilizing that talent,” said Gleason.
As the town pool nears closure for the season and parks and recreation activities wind down as youth return to school, it seemed like a good time to keep Clark as part of the town’s team and allow her to move into a new role and pick up duties from Reczek, he said.
Reczek, who became opera house manager in November 2020 and was the catalyst behind Littleton’s summer First Friday music and arts events, had developed the role of cultural arts coordinator and grew into it, said Gleason.
Reczek will stay on for the last First Friday of 2023, on Aug. 4.
After that, there will likely be discussions about the quasi-separate Littleton Cultural Arts Commission and its role and if the commission will work in conjunction with the town, he said.
Clark’s focus in the near-term will be opening up the opera house for those renting it for events, parties, or birthdays, and then the town will evaluate all of the other ancillary duties that Reczek developed, said Gleason.
The opera house management position, paid for through the town’s general fund and not through the parks and recreation budget, is funded for 35 hours a week, which includes weekend hours when the opera house needs to be opened and the lights turned on for someone who’s booked it.
“In talking with Adam, we have a good handle on the hours that it takes and we’ll start out with that and as time goes on evaluate if it’s something long-term that she wants to do, and also, if it’s working for us, we can see what else will come of that in reference to the cultural arts,” said Gleason.
Clark is a 2018 graduate of Littleton High School who attends the University of New Hampshire.
She could not be reached for comment by press time Friday.
In a statement on Thursday, Reczek, who is leaving the position of opera house manager to take another job opportunity, said, “It is with mixed emotions that I announce my departure as manager of the Littleton Opera House after nearly three years in the role, effective August 4. The management position will be filled by North Country native Rilee Clark. It has been my great honor to serve as manager of the wonderful and historic Littleton Opera House. My goal in serving in this role was always to leave the opera house better than I found it, and I’m happy to say I’ve achieved that goal. I will be forever grateful to the Town of Littleton for the opportunity and to all who have helped me along the way.”
