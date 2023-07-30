New Manager Selected For Littleton Opera House

Rilee Clark, who has worked in the Littleton Parks and Recreation Department, has been hired as the new manager for the Littleton Opera House. (Contributed photo)

LITTLETON — After announcing on July 17 the departure of Littleton Opera House manager and cultural arts coordinator Adam Reczek, the town has hired his successor, who will take over opera house management on Aug. 5.

Selected for the job is Littleton resident Rilee Clark, the aquatics director/recreation coordinator at the Littleton Parks and Recreation Department who has worked as an assistant to the parks and recreation director.

