The Franconia Ski Club (FSC) along with Cannon Mountain and the Holderness School celebrated the official opening of the new 9,200-square-foot Mittersill Performance Center lodge with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. The event marked the completion of a seven-year, three-phase revitalization of the Mittersill Terrain Area.
“The completion of the Mittersill Training Venue marks the beginning of a new era for ski racing in the Northeast,” said FSC Program Director Eric Price. “We are now one of the top venues for ski racing in the country. This will have an impact on every level of Eastern Region ski racing, from local school programs to NCAA racing to the development of our national team.”
“Fifteen years ago, this entire three-phase revitalization of the Mittersill terrain area was just a dream,” remarked Cannon Mountain’s General Manager John DeVivo. “What an incredible opportunity we’ve had to enhance the guest experience here at Cannon Mountain by bringing State, Federal, non-profit, school-based, and private entities together for the common good. This entire journey has resulted in a tremendous win for our local community and the North Country economy.” (Contributed photo by Markus Schneider)
