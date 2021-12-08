New Moderator Sworn In For Friday Special Town Meeting

LITTLETON — A new moderator has been sworn in for a special town meeting, the first part of which will take place at noon Friday at the Littleton Community House.
Art Tighe, owner of Foto Factory who served on the Zoning Board of Adjustment and the Littleton School Board, was sworn on Wednesday morning.
Although John Hennessey was sworn in as moderator for the town after 56-year Littleton town moderator Gerald Winn retired in September, Hennessey is chairman of the River District Redevelopment District Commission and the town wanted to avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest because the special town meeting pertains to a proposal by the town and commission to purchase a parcel in the river district to develop a town commons area, to be called the Riverfront Commons Park.
“Although we probably could have done it with John, we wanted to eliminate any and all conflict of interest,” Carrie Gendreau, chair of the Select Board and daughter of Winn, said Wednesday afternoon.
Tighe’s service as pro tempore town moderator will just be for the Friday town meeting first session, the deliberative session, and for the second session, the town-wide vote, at the Littleton Department of Public Works garage on West Main Street from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 7.
“Back a few years ago, Art had expressed to dad that he may be interested in being groomed to run for moderator if and when dad ever decided to step down,” said Gendreau. “Dad had been working with him.”
When Winn fell ill early this year and the need for someone to succeed him became a reality, the names of Tighe, Hennessey, and Roger Merrill, who is Littleton’s deputy town moderator came up, though Merrill did not express interest in replacing Winn as chief moderator, said Gendreau.
Winn said he’d be happy with either Tighe or Hennessey, she said.
When the special town meeting came up following Hennessey’s appointment as town moderator, Gendreau said Tighe was the logical choice to moderate that particular meeting.
“When I called him, he said he would be more than happy to step in,” she said. “I’m appreciative that we have folks like Art who are willing to step up to the plate. It’s not an easy job. Dad made it look easy, and Art has been in contact with dad. I appreciate that, on behalf of the voters.”
At town meeting 2020, voters approved $175,000 in taxpayer funding toward the total $450,000 purchase of a 7-acre river district parcel near the Littleton Area Senior Center that is currently owned by Ron Murro.
Selectmen had entered into a lease-purchase agreement with Murro for buying the property, but that agreement expires on Dec. 31.
In the meantime, money from a $200,000 state grant to be used as a source of funding won’t be available until early next year.
In November, selectmen exercised the town’s option to purchase the property, pending approval of the grant that will fully reimburse an additional town share of $120,000 from the general fund that is needed to make the acquisition.
The special town meeting is needed to authorize the temporary town expenditure of the $120,000 to be added to the $155,000 in private donations that make up the balance of the $450,000.
If the vote for the property purchase fails, the $120,000 goes back to the town.
While Tighe is not interested in replacing Winn as moderator for the annual town and school meetings, he said because of his respect for Winn and Winn’s more than a half-century of service to the town, he couldn’t say no when asked to serve as pro tempore moderator for the special meeting, and he looks forward to facilitating the discussion for residents and getting them to the point where they can cast their vote.
“I respect the man and the service he provided to Littleton and there was no other choice,” said Tighe.
