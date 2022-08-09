A fleet of new Mountain Bikes is coming to the St. Johnsbury Recreation Department.
The town has received a grant from the state to purchase 15 new bikes from the Village Sport Shop in Lyndonville and a new bike storage trailer.
A fleet of new Mountain Bikes is coming to the St. Johnsbury Recreation Department.
The town has received a grant from the state to purchase 15 new bikes from the Village Sport Shop in Lyndonville and a new bike storage trailer.
“We looked at three different sets of bids and they were most competitive,” said St. Johnsbury Town Manager Chad Whitehead on Tuesday. “It’s great to be able to keep it local.”
Whitehead said the grant from the Vermont Outdoor Recreation Economic Collaborative (VOREC) will pay for everything.
“That includes just over $16,000 worth of purchasing mountain bikes for the rec department,” said Whitehead. “They can be used wherever the rec department’s doing their programming. They do some trail riding up around Kingdom Trails. They take kids all over….They’re mostly smaller bikes but there are some adult size bikes as well.”
The bike storage trailer will cost approximately $15,000.
The St. Johnsbury Select Board on Monday approved an initial down payment of $8,325 in town money to get the bikes ordered. However, the grant will reimburse the town for that money.
The total VOREC grant awarded to the town is $128,000 which includes money for other local projects including the development of signage and “wayfinding” to improve opportunities for bikers and pedestrians who use the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail, second-hand bike purchases for a bike ‘Lending Library,’ community workshops, equipment, supplies, a snowshoe program, maps and literature for the Trailhead Pavilion on Bay Street and a local outdoor recreation marketing campaign.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.