After eight years of operating out of a mobile MRI unit, Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) held an official open house and ribbon cutting for its new MRI Suite on Friday, December 6, 2019.

The new MRI addition is a significant upgrade for the hospital’s Diagnostic Imaging wing. The increased space and new layout improves workflow as well as efficiency for staff. The new space and equipment will also allow for future growth of MRI services.

