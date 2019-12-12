Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
A ribbon cutting was performed during NVRH’s MRI Suite open house on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. Left to right: Robert Hersey, NVRH CFO; Richard Bennum, MD, radiologist; Tyler Fournier, MRI Tech; Jackie Zaun, Director of Diagnostic Imaging; Richard DeGreenia, Director of Plant Operations; Doug Dulac, Architect, Fleck & Lewis; Dan Smith, Project Manager, HP Cummings; Shawn Tester, NVRH CEO and Jane Arthur, NVRH Board Chair. (Courtesy NVRH)
NVRH Radiologist Richard Bennum, MD speaks about the impact and importance of state-of-the-art medical equipment prior to the ribbon cutting during NVRH’s MRI Suite open house on Dec. 6, 2019. (Photo/NVRH)
After eight years of operating out of a mobile MRI unit, Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) held an official open house and ribbon cutting for its new MRI Suite on Friday, December 6, 2019.
The new MRI addition is a significant upgrade for the hospital’s Diagnostic Imaging wing. The increased space and new layout improves workflow as well as efficiency for staff. The new space and equipment will also allow for future growth of MRI services.
