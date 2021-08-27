New Net Metering Law Could Boost Local Clean Energy Projects

After a half-decade of energy bills the governor declined to sign, Gov. Chris Sununu this week signed into law a net metering bill that proponents say will breathe new life into proposed energy projects, like solar arrays, that had been planned for some North Country towns.
In recent years, several energy companies had been looking to install solar systems in Northumberland, Jefferson, Whitefield, and other towns, which would benefit through a potential offset of electricity costs and from added revenue through lease payments from companies setting up on municipally-owned land.
The bipartisan legislation raises the net metering cap for local renewable energy projects such as small-scale solar and hydro-power, from one megawatt to five megawatts, thereby making the projects more viable for companies and opening up new business opportunities for clean energy in local economies, and the creation of new jobs and an expansion in renewable energy development.
On Thursday, Sununu signed House Bill 315, relative to electric customers and municipal host customer-generators, and Senate Bill 91, which adopts omnibus legislation on utilities and renewable energy.
Net metering is the process by which surplus power from solar panels or other renewable energy generators goes back to the public utility power grid and permits customer-generators to offset the cost of power drawn from the utility.
A concern with previous legislation had been possible cost downshifting to other utility customers and increases in electricity costs.
Proponents of HB 315 and SB 91, however, say the concern has now been minimized.
HB 315 will allow municipalities, counties and organizations to partner to buy electricity from a number of different providers rather than just a local utility.
SB 91 opens up a new path for towns to share the output of the energy created on municipal property and secure credits for the renewable power at above-market rates through net metering, resulting in savings for taxpayers.
“The omnibus bill and the town bill, they were a long time coming,” state Rep. Troy Merner, R-Lancaster, a proponent of both bills, said Friday. “I can’t tell you how many votes I took in committee on these bills. There was an array of these bills that came before us.”
The town of Whitefield had been in talks with three solar companies looking to install a solar panel system on town-owned land, a project that was expected to generate up to $140,000 annually in lease payments to the town.
“We had three proposals before us a few years ago,” said Whitefield Selectman Peter Corey. “Unfortunately, the legislation didn’t pass and all of those went away and were canceled by the firms that had offered the proposals. We are excited about the opportunity of reinvigorating that effort. In fact, our public works director, I spoke with him [Thursday], has already reached out to some firms to explore again putting a solar array on the capped landfill out by the transfer station or potentially on the town-owned land in the industrial park. We’re hopeful we can get one of those projects back on the docket. It would be a tremendous benefit to the community by generating some lease income and maybe even potentially offsetting some of our electricity cost.”
With the one-megawatt cap gone, the new law will take all municipal projects that go up to five megawatts and free up a lot of those projects, said Merner.
The last net-metering bill had some strong points, but some felt there was too much in it, and the bill didn’t pass, he said.
The biggest fear with net metering had been the possibility of cost-downshifting, and that will be watched closely, said Merner.
“It sounds good to put a huge solar array in, but if it’s going to cause our rates to go up to offset that, it’s a tough call,” he said. “We’re looking at everything. This is a good piece of legislation, considering the barriers that were presented to us.”
In addition to clean energy, a big part of the bills is taxpayer relief, said Merner.
It will also allow towns and groups to court companies.
As a state representative, Merner represents 12 towns, including Jefferson, which was previously approached by a solar company.
The town offices are now in the former Jefferson School building, which has a lot of town-owned land behind it.
“This company said to them we can put this solar array up for you and there wouldn’t be any cost for you,” said Merner.
With the signing of the two bills, the talks in Jefferson could resume, he said.
“We’re hopeful,” Corey said of Whitefield’s position. “Now that this has been signed, there is probably going to be a mad scramble by a lot of municipalities and other entities to take advantage of it.”
