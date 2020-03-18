New Normal Taking Hold At Caledonia County Courthouse

Caledonia County Court Officer Deputy Nick Keithan wears a mask and gloves while assisting defendant Melissa Hartford with paperwork in Caledonia County Superior Court on March 18, 2020. Sheriff’s deputies are now required to wear protective gear if they cannot maintain a 10-foot distance from defendants. (Photo By Todd Wellington)

While most Vermont court operations have been canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus, the wheels of justice continue to turn at the Caledonia County Courthouse in St. Johnsbury.

Court clerks and security officers from the Caledonia County Sheriff’s Department show up each day to handle high priority and emergency cases.

