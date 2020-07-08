Not long ago Nathaniel LaRow dug into his family tree.
He found strong roots.
The 29-year-old Northeast Kingdom native learned that his grandfather, Daniel Houser, was an NAACP leader in Prattville, Ala., who once organized a voting rights protest that ended with him (and approximately 40 others) being shot at, surrounded, arrested, jailed and severely beaten.
“I discovered that my grandfather was incredibly involved in the Civil Rights movement. He was friends with Stokely Carmichael. He was at Martin Luther King Jr.’s funeral,” LaRow said.
Inspired, he got involved when a second Civil Rights movement started this spring.
LaRow established a new non-profit, AlliedVT, to promote racial equality through education, training, and open discussion.
AlliedVT will take a top-down approach and work with business and community leaders to enact change.
The organization hosts its first meeting Thursday night. To learn move visit faceboook.com/AlliedVermont
LaRow looks to continue his grandfather’s work, he said. “When I found my family history, it made me feel so much more connected to the movement.”
LaRow didn’t always feel connected.
He was raised by a white mother in a white community (McIndoe Falls) alongside white friends and classmates.
He graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy in 2009; founded a computer repair, website development and digital marketing business Flipped Vermont Technology Solutions in 2016; and settled in Greensboro where he lives with his fiancee, Anna Weisenfeld, owner of the Miller’s Thumb Gallery.
In his spare time he’s a drummer in local bands, including The Star Rats.
Then, while searching for his father (whom he never knew) he learned about his grandfather and, he said, “It helped light a fire, so to speak.”
“I urge everybody to look into their heritage … sometimes it takes that to realize somebody close to us dedicated their live to making this world a better place, and I can do the same.”
In May, when the murder of George Floyd sparked the Black Lives Matter protests, LaRow wanted to do his part.
Social media was a dead end. His voice was lost in a sea of Tweets, posts and messages — many written by white authors.
A black business owner, he felt his professional status gave him a better platform. He also believed that business and community leaders were ideal partners, because of their reach and influence.
“In my opinion community leaders and business owners are the people that can really affect the most change,” LaRow said. “These are small towns. Word spread fast. Businesses are pillars of the community and it does not take much for word from a business to reach the extensions of the community.”
AlliedVT is still under development.
In the coming weeks LaRow will pull together a board of directors and kick things off with the assistance of Katherine Sims, director of economic development agency The Northeast Kingdom Collaborative.
Eventually the organization will focus on specific goals. It’s stated mission is to promote and effect racial equality through the education and training of community and business leaders. Potential offerings include business to business training, education, and networking services. It aims to promote equality inside and outside the workplace.
At times, those efforts will require frank discussions between those in the black, indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) community and non-BIPOC community members. Those discussions are intended to be constructive, not confrontational.
“What I really want to do is facilitate a safe space and a discussion where everybody feels comfortable to voice their opinions, their needs, their wants, and their desires in moving towards the common goal,” LaRow said.
He added, “This is not me sitting here telling you what I need. I want to learn from you too. I have so much to learn. People need to be allowed room to make mistakes, we’re not perfect.”
Local leaders have already reached out.
That includes members of the industrial, technology, education and agricultural sectors who are eager to support the mission of AlliedVT. Many arrive with their own established professional networks.
“I’ve been blindsided by the response to this,” LaRow said. “It’s amazing because I realize the network we will start out with will be amazing already.”
He noted the AlliedVT was not focused specifically on the black community. He aims to help all members of the BIPOC population.
“I’m not looking for people to look at one race or anything like that,” LaRow said. “Black Lives Matter is wonderful but I want to education people to see people just as people. I don’t care what race we’re talking about.
The organizational meeting will be conducted on Zoom Thursday, July 9, at 6:30 p.m. Those interested can register at AlliedVT.org/register.
“You can register as a business, as an individual or as an organization. What I’m looking for are representatives,” LaRow said. “If they’re registering as a business, I want them to take this information back to their business and have it spread. If it’s an individual, I want them to take it home to the dinner table and have a conversation. If it’s an organization, I want them to take a look at some processes we do, some ideals, some missions and hopefully implement them.”
