State officials report sixteen new cases of COVID-19 detected at Northern State Correctional Facility (NSCF) in Newport. Thirteen of the cases were identified among inmates and three among staff in outbreak testing conducted on November 29.
In total, 40 incarcerated individuals and 14 staff tested positive in the NSCF outbreak, officials say. The outbreak began on November 10. There are now a total of 13 active incarcerated cases and six active staff cases at NSCF; 27 individuals and eight staff have been medically cleared of the virus. The facility remains on full lockdown and contact tracing on the new positives is underway, officials say.
An active outbreak has also been declared at the Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury. One staff and one inmate are currently COVID-positive. Statewide, there are currently 14 positive incarcerated cases and 17 positive staff cases across six correctional facilities and three field offices.
Families and friends of incarcerated individuals are encouraged to reach out to the Vermont DOC Office of Constituency Services with questions: https://doc.vermont.gov/information-inmate-families-and-friends. Click here for the direct link to the online Friends and Family portal.
Updates and data on the COVID-19 response in Vermont’s correctional facilities can be found at https://doc.vermont.gov/covid-19-information-page. Prior press updates can be found at https://doc.vermont.gov/content/press-releases.
