LITTLETON — Topic of the Town Restaurant, for decades a community gathering place and anchor business in the center of downtown, is poised for new ownership.
In late September or early October, Ivy Enderson, a Bath resident who owns the Franconia Coffee House and who has worked locally in area hotels and restaurants, is expected to take the reins from current Topic of the Town owner Ashlea Miller.
“I’m really excited,” Enderson said Friday.
Enderson had been aware of a potential sale of the business, located in the Tilton Opera Block at 25 Main St. in a building owned by the Eames family, for some time and had been considering it, but the timing then wasn’t right.
She learned about a recent sale offer from part-time Franconia Coffeehouse staffer Denny Fekay, son of the elder Denny Fekay, who established Topic of the Town in 1984 and sold it to Miller, his daughter, in 2006.
“This time, I was really able to do it, so I grabbed the opportunity,” said Enderson.
As the new owner, she will keep the Topic of the Town name.
And when first starting, Enderson will keep the current menu and operating hours, in part because she is not fully staffed right now.
The restaurant is currently closed Monday through Wednesday and open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday.
Ideally, Enderson would like to be open more than five days a week and even for some evenings for dinner, but the current challenges that she and employers just about everywhere face in finding enough help will have her keeping the status quo for the time being.
“It was open seven days and even open for dinner, but it’s just hard to get help, so whatever they have right now that’s what I’m going to work with,” said Enderson.
Later on, she said she will gradually adjust certain things and has a larger goal of making renovations to include the look of the restaurant.
A native of the Philippines, Enderson moved to the United States about 15 years ago, first to Los Angeles, where her parents and siblings live.
For Enderson, who worked in hotels in the Philippines and in Arizona and Tahoe, it was a natural progression from working in the hospitality and restaurant industries to eventually running her own business.
“When I migrated, I stayed with my family for a year in L.A.,” she said. “I have some friends who worked at the Mt. Washington [Hotel] and I was looking for jobs and said, ‘Yeah, I’ll try that.’ So I worked at the Mt. Washington.”
Prior to buying the Franconia Coffee House, Enderson worked for five years as a server at the Chang Thai Cafe along Littleton’s Main Street
For nine years, she has lived in northern New Hampshire with her husband, Bruce Enderson.
Nearly three years ago, she bought the coffeehouse in Franconia that began as Mojo Cafe and had several subsequent owners and name changes.
In January 2020, she reopened it as the Franconia Coffee House, just two months before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
“I opened it a few months before and closed it for a month,” said Enderson. “But I survived, and here I am venturing into another business.”
For four decades, Topic of the Town has been run by generations of the Fekay family, with many staff members a part of the family.
In 1984, Denny and his wife, Dot, who passed away on Dec. 21, 2021, bought the restaurant from Emilio Porfido, who until then had run an Italian eatery called Emilio’s Restaurant.
Denny’s goal was to keep Topic of the Town for ten years and then sell it, but his restaurant became popular and he kept it.
Denny and Dot soon acquired space in an adjacent building that expanded the footprint of Topic of the Town.
The establishment has hosted notable speakers, among them elected officials and U.S. presidential candidates.
Through the years, the Fekay family tradition of hard work and hospitality would create a popular gathering place for locals and visitors alike, and that local history will be highlighted at Topic of the Town as it goes forward, said Enderson.
“They are part of the history of Littleton,” she said.
In their first year of establishing Topic of the Town, the Fekays began hosting an annual Christmas dinner at no charge for local residents, who can make donations if they wish.
Enderson said it’s a nice tradition that she hopes to continue if she finds enough staff for the Christmas meal, which takes much preparation and work.
For years, until the COVID-19 pandemic, the Littleton Rotary Club held its weekly Wednesday luncheons at Topic, and Enderson said the club is looking to return.
She is projecting a Sept. 29 start date for herself, though she is currently waiting on some paperwork and that start date could be pushed back to early October.
Enderson said she is looking forward to being part of the Topic of the Town tradition and fabric of the community.
