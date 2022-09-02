LITTLETON — Topic of the Town Restaurant, for decades a community gathering place and anchor business in the center of downtown, is poised for new ownership.

In late September or early October, Ivy Enderson, a Bath resident who owns the Franconia Coffee House and who has worked locally in area hotels and restaurants, is expected to take the reins from current Topic of the Town owner Ashlea Miller.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments