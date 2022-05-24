WHITEFIELD — The new owners of the Mountain View Grand Resort have shed more light on their future plans.
In a press release on Tuesday, New Hampshire-based Hay Creek Hotels promised improvements to the historic 1,600-acre resort and 141-room hotel that they acquired last month for $24.2 million.
“The resort has plans to undergo a massive rehaul of their employee housing as well as renovations to the lobby and clubhouse, upgrades to their IT systems, a plan for additional meeting and event space and substantial enhancements to their [food and beverage] offerings, including the creation of an additional [food and beverage] outlet,” the press release states.
Founded in 1865, the resort is one of 30 grand hotels that once dotted the region during their heydey in the late 19th and early 20th-century.
It catered to the rich and famous and offered peace, tranquility, privacy, luxury and panoramic views of the White Mountains and Presidential Range to summer guests escaping the city heat.
Under Hay Creek Hotels and its parent company, Victory Hotel Partners, the Mountain View Grand will continue to cater to visitors from afar.
“We feel beyond privileged to be the stewards of such a special place, where thousands of guests visit every year to make their own family histories,” said VHP founding partner Greg Mount.
Hay Creek Hotels is also committed to supporting the community.
Those community partnerships will take shape in the coming months.
“With 156 years of history becoming a part of our portfolio, Hay Creek Hotels is committed to giving back to this community by supporting local workers, leading fundraiser events, and operating with a strong green initiative,” said Norman MacLeod, President & CEO of Hay Creek Hotels. “As a management company, we pride ourselves on our focus on community, one of our core pillars, and we are proud to celebrate the rich history of this resort while offering classic New Hampshire hospitality with the modern upgrades our guests have come to expect.”
Closed in 1986, the Mountain View Grant re-opened in May 2002.
The resort is the largest employer in Whitefield with 200 employees and one of the top private-sector job creators in Coos County.
Hay Creek Hotels adds the Mountain View Grand to a portfolio of 26 upscale independent hotel properties, including five in the Granite State: The Centennial Hotel in Concord, The Eagle Mountain House & Golf Club in Jackson, The Exeter Inn, The Wolfeboro Inn, and the Mountain View Grand.
Founded in 2005, Hay Creek Hotels describes itself as “a leader in upscale independent full-service lodging and dining.”
For more information visit www.haycreekhotels.com.
They are a subsidiary of Colorado-based Victory Hotel Partners.
For more information, please visit victoryhotelpartners.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.