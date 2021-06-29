New Parks And Rec Director Outlines Plans

LITTLETON — A Littleton native will soon be the next director of the Littleton Parks and Recreation Department and she’s looking forward to settling in and eventually expanding programming and strengthening partnerships with community organizations.
Caitlin Leverone - maiden name Schrum, as many in town might know her - begins the job on July 19.
On Tuesday, she spoke of her short-term and long-term plans as director.
“Our town has a lot to offer,” said Leverone. “When this opportunity presented itself, I looked back on what I went to school for and thought what better way than to dig into this parks and recreation position.”
The 2008 graduate of Littleton High School earned a bachelor’s degree in physical education from St. Joseph’s College of Maine, where she interned at an elementary and middle school to develop her own curriculum and lesson plans.
After college, Leverone was hired as an assistant softball coach in Maine, where she developed practice and game plans, spearheaded fund-raisers, and helped athletes develop their skills.
For the last five years, she’s worked for Adventure Ready Brands in the Littleton Industrial Park (since 2019 as an assistant product manager), and in recent years has also become more involved with the town.
Leverone chairs the Littleton Dog Park Committee and also serves on the board of Mt. Eustis Ski Hill.
“I just love the community aspect and working with the town again,” she said.
The director’s position has been vacant since May, following the departure of Kelly Walsh, who took a job as executive director of Adaptive Sports Partners of the North Country.
One short-term goal is advancing the community pool at Remich Park, she said.
In March, voters approved $200,000 for a new pool, pump house, and water activity area.
Another project, she said, is installing a new snack shack at the baseball field at Remich Park.
The new shack is part of a total $400,000 park-wide upgrades project at Remich that includes the new $200,000 playground installed last year.
Leverone will also work to address the Remich Park gazebo, the center section of which has deteriorated.
During Monday’s Board of Selectmen’s meeting, Town Manager Jim Gleason said about two weeks ago someone fell off the gazebo through the railing and the structure is now condemned and blocked off to the public to avoid liability issues.
The plan is to meet with Leverone and the parks commission to determine if they want to rebuild the gazebo and if a warrant article will be needed to be on the March 2022 town meeting warrant, he said.
“The roof is fine and the base is fine, it’s just everything in between,” said Gleason.
Carrie Gendreau, chair of the board, suggested that a local business or organization could sponsor a rebuild, and perhaps a plaque can be dedicated to the sponsoring entity.
Gleason said the next step is to determine a cost estimate and develop a plan that includes better material to make the gazebo more structurally sound.
As for summer parks and recreation programs, which were suspended or greatly limited last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Leverone said they are on for this year and she will be determining what is needed to keep them running to their greatest potential.
“I probably won’t have time to introduce new things this summer, but will be keeping things above water as well as promoting programs and making sure everyone stays safe,” she said. “It’s going to be an exciting summer. A lot of the COVID mandates have been lifted. We want to make sure we’re all still safe and can get out and maintain a greater level of community and access, more than we had last year.”
Longer-term goals include adding more programs for more residents and forming new partnerships with area organizations and strengthening existing ones, she said.
“I want to increase activities for all ages and abilities, offer more programs, and make parks safer,” said Leverone. “A lot of facilities and buildings around the parks could use some upgrading. I want to dig into grant writing. I don’t have any experience in that, but want to learn and see which grants are offered and alleviate that cost on the town.”
She will also pursue what she called cross-functional recreational community involvement.
“Whether it’s with Mt. Eustis or PRKR MTN [bike and recreational trails] or the Boys and Girls Club, I love using existing organizations so we can both reach that common goal,” said Leverone. “I love seeing how much the town has changed and I’m excited for what we can do in the future. I’m really excited for this new role.”
The annual starting salary for the parks and recreation director position is $55,000.
