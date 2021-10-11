A new partnership is looking to give a boost to local residents hopeful for internet service at some of the more remote and hard-to-reach places in the region.
The venture is the acquisition of The Kingdom Connection by Northern Connections, which will be a partnership between Ryan Somerfield and Will Merrill, the owner of Kingdom Connection.
Somerfield said Northern Connections, which acquired the long-standing wireless internet company on Sept. 1, has already begun investing in new equipment to improve the level of service they can provide to their existing customers, and expand capacity and reach.
Somerfield said Kingdom Connection has long had a strong customer base, many of whom have been passed over by other internet providers because of their remote locations. Somerfield said the intent is to bring the level of available service for their present and future wireless customers up to the real-life needs so acutely revealed over the last 18 months of the pandemic as people worked and learned from home.
“I made an offer to help turn the network upside down,” said Somerfield, noting working with Merrill has been great.
In the short time that they have been working together, he said they have already been boosting available speeds to existing customers by installing new radios at their homes, installing some new transmission equipment, upgrading their fiber line to the top of Burke Mountain which feeds the bulk of their capacity, and adjusting some of their system operating parameters.
But the real change is the result of work completed this weekend when they overhauled their entire transmission space on the Burke tower. Somerfield said last week that by the time the work was done Sunday they would have quadrupled their capacity and available speeds, going from the current 8 radios to nearly 20 newer, more powerful and capable radios.
This has allowed Northern Connections to begin offering a 40 mbps download (at boosted speed, 30 guaranteed) and 10 mbps upload speed — which exceeds the current definition of broadband service. The newer, faster packages are also being offered at lower rates than the 10 mbps top download speed available on the network previously.
“Wireless internet is kind of a strange thing,” said Somerfield. “It’s complex – it requires a lot of moving parts to all happen at the same time to work right.” He hopes that with the right equipment in place they may even be able to offer service of 80 mbps download in the near future.
Somerfield said he views these upgrades as essential for the communities they serve.
Somerfield moved to the area just before the pandemic. He previously worked in television journalism, and spent a stint during the pandemic paying the bills as a modestly successful Twitch streamer. Since then he has provided IT consulting, commercial networking and other services.
While Northern Connections’ primary business will be as a wireless internet service provider, they will also sell and consult on other internet service solutions like cellular hotspots and satellite solutions, as well as provide residential/commercial networking, residential/commercial phone service and tech support across the board.
Somerfield said he recognizes that there is a lot of focus and anticipated public investment on the build-out of fiber to the home networks, like Northeast Kingdom Broadband, but Northern Connections can deliver reliable and fast service today and questions how quickly every address in the more remote regions will be reached. He whole-heartily supports the deployment of fiber for its potential, but says there is a large section of people in the area that they can serve now.
Northern Connections’ next focus will be to continue to upgrade their network and deploy innovative ways to expand their service area and the customers they can reach. Wireless internet has typically required an unobstructed, line-of-site to the transmission tower, such as the ones they have on Burke Mountain and in Danville, however new technology, such as a MicroPop wireless transmitter, can serve as a sophisticated local relay, affixed atop prominent structures, homes, silos, barns, that can then provide service to homes that may be obstructed and otherwise not eligible.
Somerfield jokes that his biggest competitor right now is trees, with a tongue-in-cheek suggestion that they should add a tree trimming service to their lineup.
For now, he’s hoping their big weekend of work on their tower equipment will give their customers the service speeds they need and planning for future upgrades.
“A lot of our customers are still in the dark about what’s happening,” said Somerfield last week. “Most customers will see an improvement … They will wake up on Monday and their internet will just be faster.”
More info can be found at NEKWiFi.com.
