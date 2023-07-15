ST. JOHNSBURY — A grant from the Vermont Department of Health, Division of Substance Use Programs is helping the Northeast Prevention Coalition (NPC) launch a new website that will offer more information and resources related to substance use, misuse and abuse prevention. It will also help increase its online presence and brand recognition.
“The coalition wanted a website so we could provide community members with an online option for learning more about prevention,” Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) Substance Misuse Prevention Coordinator and coalition member Carolyn Towne said. “It is important that we are able to make prevention information and resources available for community members, parents and caregivers, youth, and schools 24/7.”
The website is a resource for anyone in the community searching for substance misuse prevention tools. It may also help anyone who wants to support prevention in their community, has an interest in attending or volunteering at an event or simply wants to learn more about what’s happening locally regarding prevention.
“Thanks to the Bridge Prevention funding via Vermont Department of Health and the Department of Substance Use, we were able to partner with Flek and design a really neat website,” NVRH Substance Misuse Prevention Director Cheryl Chandler said. “Now people will be better able to learn about meetings, events and initiatives.”
For more info about NPC and substance misuse prevention in the Northeast Kingdom, visit www.npcvt.org.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.