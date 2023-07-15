ST. JOHNSBURY — A grant from the Vermont Department of Health, Division of Substance Use Programs is helping the Northeast Prevention Coalition (NPC) launch a new website that will offer more information and resources related to substance use, misuse and abuse prevention. It will also help increase its online presence and brand recognition.

“The coalition wanted a website so we could provide community members with an online option for learning more about prevention,” Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) Substance Misuse Prevention Coordinator and coalition member Carolyn Towne said. “It is important that we are able to make prevention information and resources available for community members, parents and caregivers, youth, and schools 24/7.”

