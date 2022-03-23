New Principal Picked At Concord School

Concord resident Angelique Brown will serve as the next principal at Concord School beginning July 1, 2022. Concord School operates grades Prek-8 and is part of the Kingdom East School District.
In late February, Kingdom East posted the position, and four qualified people responded. A search committee that included several teachers, a board member, Concord support staff, parents and peer administrators reviewed the candidates and selected several to interview. The candidate selection process included reaching out to references, visiting Ms. Brown’s current school, interviews, and a day-long visit on Friday, March 18. This day-long visit included a parent meeting, classroom visits, Q & A with students and support staff, and an opportunity to meet with the candidate after school.
Brown received an associate’s degree in applied science at NH Technical College in Berlin, N.H., a bachelor’s degree in Education from Lyndon State College, a masters degree from Plymouth State University, and a postgraduate certificate in Autism from Antioch University of New England. She has numerous awards including a 2015 NH Teacher of the Year Nominee, Magna Cum Laude, Education Department Outstanding Awards, Dean’s List, President’s List and Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.
She taught in Groveton, N.H. for 10 years. She then became principal in Glover, where she is currently working and will end her tenure at the end of June.
While teaching at the Groveton Elementary School, Brown served on a district curriculum team, the school leadership team, and a student support team. In Glover, she worked collaboratively with her faculty and staff to address school culture and student discipline. She leveraged the work of Responsive Classroom, established behavioral data tracking systems, set up the Student Support Team, leading to the decline of negative behavior.
She worked collaboratively with Glover stakeholders to create a mission and vision and under her leadership the school regularly celebrated students and staff. In addition to serving as full-time principal at Glover, Brown was a co-principal of the remote (virtual, during COVID) academy for her school district during last school year.
From her direct experience with students, faculty, and staff to her strategic thinking and systems building she will bring to Concord ways to leverage what’s working and to build on these components to improve systems.
Brown was a long-time resident of Lunenburg who recently moved to Concord. She has three children and enjoys being outdoors during the warmer months with her family, four-wheeling and gardening.
“I am excited to be selected to serve as the next principal at Concord School,” said Brown. “I am looking forward to working with such an amazing and committed team for the benefit of the students.”
Superintendent Jennifer Botzojorns said, “After a search process of qualified candidates, we are thankful to have someone of Ms. Brown’s expertise. She is committed to the community and District and looks forward to working with the Concord and Lunenburg students.”
Concord is part of the Kingdom East School District with seven schools and eight communities including Burke, Concord, Lunenburg, Lyndon, Newark, Sutton, Sheffield, and Wheelock.
The current Concord principal, Sherri Gregory has served for four years; she will resign at the end of the school year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.