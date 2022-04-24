LITTLETON — New Hampshire faces a housing shortage.
A new initiative aims to help.
The Housing Ready Program will support the development of low- and moderate-income housing across the North Country.
The $150,000 program will provide technical assistance to a half-dozen communities to promote housing creation, renovation and development.
Those funds will go to hard-hit municipalities that lack the manpower and expertise to address the problem themselves, said Kaela Tavares of non-profit North Country Council.
Volunteer planning boards oversee housing issues in nine out of 10 local communities, and Housing Ready would aid them in the creation of housing solutions, Tavares said.
“Volunteer planning boards are so important up here, but they don’t always know how to dive into a complicated challenge like housing. It’s a layered, complicated issue,” she said.
Housing Ready will provide custom recommendations for each community, addressing their unique circumstances.
In recent years the North County has seen various approaches to housing creation through a combination of public, private and non-profit efforts.
Communities have also identified different priorities through planning documents, zoning by-laws and building codes.
“The solutions are different everywhere. Woodstock is going to look at it differently than Stratford is,” Tavares said.
STATEWIDE ISSUE
Housing Ready is one effort, among many, to address a statewide housing crisis.
The Granite State faces high demand for housing, low availability, and a vacancy rate below one percent.
The situation has become so dire that Gov. Chris Sununu has announced plans to use $100 million in federal money to increase the state’s housing supply.
Communities across northern New Hampshire have identified housing creation as an economic development priority in order to meet employer demands and support regional growth.
However, it’s easier said than done.
Tavares provided an broad overview of the North Country’s housing challenges during a roundtable discussion hosted by Congresswoman Ann Kuster at the Littleton Opera House on Thursday.
Those challenges (such as a lack of affordable low- and middle-income units) were identified through the 189-page North Country Housing Needs Analysis, a joint effort by North Country Council and the New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority.
A particular concern locally is the aging housing stock.
During Thursday’s roundtable discussion, Tavares said 80 percent of the houses and apartment buildings in Coos County were built before 1939.
Mike Claflin, executive director of affordable housing non-profit AHEAD Inc., suggested that investment in building renovation, rehabilitation and reuse was key to solving the region’s housing shortfall.
“In my opinion the simple solution is to make available a bunch of money, like $100 million, and only allow it to be put into existing structures,” he said.
DEMAND, AFFORDABILITY
While the North Country has lower housing costs than the rest of the state, it also has lower wages.
As a result, more than a third of households struggle to make rent or mortgage payments, according to the needs analysis.
Cheryl Reardon, president of White Mountains Attractions, offered a second-hand account of that problem.
“I listened to the story of a young man in Woodstock who really wants to make roots there. He’s an electrician and he can’t find housing to stay there. He keeps having to jump from apartment to apartment just to stay in the community. He volunteers with the fire department, he’s a great citizen,” she said.
Demographic shifts in the workforce, particularly in the outdoor recreation sector, are another factor.
The Appalachian Mountain Club and U.S. Forest Service are attracting a different class of worker then previously, said NHHFA Director Anthony Poore.
AMC employees are older than before (average age 28) and the Forest Service has shifted from part- to full-time employees, Poore said.
Those workers have more refined housing tastes and needs.
“It’s not college age kids who are coming up here to work in the summer. These are adults who have families, who have student debt, who are looking to lay roots,” he said.
Tavares said that innovative, outside-the-box solutions can help meet demand.
She pointed to the Mad River Valley in Vermont where a planning board commission established a workforce housing program called “tenants for turns.” Property owners contract with Sugarbush Resort to provide affordable housing, based on employee salaries, in exchange for a steep discount on a season pass.
Meanwhile, in Lancaster, the non-profit Northern Forest Center and local business Pak Solutions are in the process of creating nearly 20 new apartments in the Main Street commercial center to support middle-class, workforce housing demands.
Following the roundtable, Kuster spoke of the importance of housing creation efforts.
“Investing in the expansion of affordable housing options can be a lifeline for rural New Hampshire communities, promoting economic development and ensuring our most vulnerable citizens have a roof over their heads and a safe place to call home,” said Rep. Kuster. “Lack of affordable housing in New Hampshire, especially in the North Country, has made it difficult for businesses to recruit talented workers and for our communities to grow.”
To see the North Country Housing Needs Analysis visit: www.nhhfa.org/publications-data/publications-reports.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.