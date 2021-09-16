NEWPORT CITY — A man with leadership experience with the Boy Scouts of America in Connecticut is the city’s new director of recreation.
The city council’s appointment of Michael E. Brown to the role of recreation director was announced Wednesday by City Manager Laura Dolgin.
Brown worked as the director of Support Services for the Connecticut Rivers Council, a division of the Boy Scouts of America, managing and operating their camp program development and maintenance of the facilities.
“His vast 19-plus years of experience includes programming, administration, budgeting, marketing, and working with volunteers,” Dolgin said in the announcement.
The Connecticut Rivers Council serves over 13,000 boys and girls throughout Connecticut, according to information noted on its website.
“Mr. Brown’s work experience aligns extremely well with the Director of Recreation responsibilities, which will be invaluable in meeting the department’s goals and objectives,” she said. “We are confident that he will be an excellent match for this position and a strong asset to the City of Newport’s workforce.”
Brown is expected to be on the job ahead of Newport’s Halloween festivities at the end of October. His office will be located on the second floor of the Municipal Building.
“We are thrilled to welcome him and his family into our community,” Dolgin said.
Brown replaces Jessica Booth as recreation director. She’s been with the city’s recreation department since 2012. In 2017, she was named director of the department. She left the organization in early August to take a job as physical education and health teacher at North Country Union High School.
“The opportunity was too good for her to pass up,” said Dolgin in an email.
She praised Booth’s leadership in the role as recreation director, calling her a “wonderful visionary and an excellent public speaker.”
“She, along with other visionaries, helped the community realize the benefits of focusing on the outdoor recreation economy,” said Dolgin. “She played an important role in the VOREC Prouty Recreation Path … and she was involved in efforts to generate significant fund raising for the Gardner Park Playground Restoration and SplashPad.”
Recreation questions prior to Brown’s arrival should be communicated via phone to (802) 334-6345 or be email: Info@NewportRecreation.org.
