New Recreation Trail Opens At NVRH

NVRH CFO Bob Hersey cuts the ribbon for the Caledonia Trail Collaborative trail with VP of the Caledonia Trail Collaborative Joe Fox on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. (Photo/NVRH)

ST. JOHNSBURY — Representatives from the Caledonia Trail Collaborative (CTC), Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH), the Town of St. Johnsbury, the owners of Real Life Adventures, LLC and several community members attended a ribbon cutting and walking tour of a new, human-powered recreational trail at NVRH on Tuesday.

“NVRH is proud to be a part of this project, as it will help us meet our mission to improve the health of people in the region,” NVRH CFO Bob Hersey said. “We hope our employees and all residents use and have fun on this new trail.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.