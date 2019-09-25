New Recreation Trail Opens At NVRH

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
ST. JOHNSBURY — Representatives from the Caledonia Trail Collaborative (CTC), Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH), the Town of St. Johnsbury, the owners of Real Life Adventures, LLC and several community members attended a ribbon cutting and walking tour of a new, human-powered recreational trail at NVRH on Tuesday.
“NVRH is proud to be a part of this project, as it will help us meet our mission to improve the health of people in the region,” NVRH CFO Bob Hersey said. “We hope our employees and all residents use and have fun on this new trail.”
