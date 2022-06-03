New Remich Park Pavilion Scheduled To Be Up By July 1

LITTLETON — In time for summer concerts and events, the new pavilion at Remich Park that voters approved through a $30,000 warrant article at March town meeting is expected to be built and in place by the first of July, and with the help of local businesses donating labor and offering materials at a discount.
It replaces the gazebo that was condemned last year because of structural issues from deterioration and was recently removed.
Because it involves town property, Littleton Town Manager Jim Gleason brought it to the Littleton Select Board during their meeting on May 23 for an update.
“The gazebo is down, demolished, and removed to its base,” he said. “The next step would be expanding the foundation base and building a pavilion.”
Caitlin Leverone, director of the Littleton Parks and Recreation Department, said David Cryans, owner of Northern Builders, has offered to donate the labor in building the pavilion, and Casella Waste Systems has donated a 30-yard dumpster for a week.
Quotes for the concrete work are in hand.
Cryans, she said, will be enlisting Sean Dodge, of Dodge Contracting, to carry out the excavation.
“That’s the next step, tearing down that base and laying it down with gravel,” said Leverone.
Jeff Stone, manager at Lowe’s Home Improvement, offered a good discount for materials, which total around $1,000 for Cryans to build the structure, and those materials are the only thing Cryans will be charging for, she said.
The project has come in far under budget.
“We are looking at around $13,000 right now,” said Leverone. “Obviously, that’s not anywhere near the $30,000. We have options for adding electrical, lighting, and maybe even bringing in a water fountain. We’re expanding the options there.”
The way the warrant article, which was submitted by petition by Friends of Remich Park, was written was that it would be the town’s responsibility for the demolition of the gazebo, with no money spent to take it down, she said.
The pentagon-shaped pavilion, while being a larger structure with a larger base, will be in the same location as the former gazebo.
The pavilion will be 30 by 30 feet, said Cryans.
Select Board member Carrie Gendreau asked if it will be subject to frost impacts and heaving.
Select Board member Linda MacNeil asked about water, particularly in the spring, filtering down.
Cryans said the two loads of crushed stone that Dodge will bring in should alleviate any impacts and the location isn’t one where water filters down.
The worst-case scenario is drainage improvements can be made, he said.
“It will definitely be done correctly,” said Cryans.
MacNeil asked how snow that comes off the roof will be managed if people are around the pavilion.
Just because the park is use at your own risk, there might be someone who doesn’t understand how a metal roof works and how a snow-load can let go at any moment, said MacNeil, who suggested roping off the pavilion in winter.
Chris Wilkins, president of Friends of Remich Park, agreed and said it could be as simple as roping it off for the winter and putting up a sign.
Cryans said the metal roof could be shingled and snow grades that could be put on the roof would eliminate any big chunks flying down.
The pavilion completion date is contingent on how soon Cryans and Dodge can get on-site, said Leverone.
The first concert of the season is on June 24.
The original goal was a completion by July 4.
“We are farther along than I anticipated, which I am very excited about,” said Leverone.
“I can tell you on my end we’ll have it ready for July 1,” said Cryans.
The Select Board voted 3-0 to approve the expenditure of up to $30,000 authorized by voters in Article 44.
