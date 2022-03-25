New Restaurant Next Big Piece In Presidential Mountain Resort

BETHLEHEM — Presidential Mountain Resort, the growing development of overnight visitor cabins along Route 302 between Cherry Valley and Brook roads, is looking at its next big piece — a new restaurant to replace the dilapidated Baker Brook restaurant that was a big draw in the 1950s.
On Wednesday, David Eckman, of Eckman Engineering, the representative for property owner Yizchok Rudich, went before the Bethlehem Planning Board to present a conceptual, before his expected return in the next few weeks with the full plans and a request for site plan approval.
A portion of the 40-minute discussion centered around concerns voiced by planners and selectmen several years ago about traffic safety and pedestrians crossing a Route 302 that is much different from decades ago and now sees drivers routinely move above the posted 40 mph speed limit.
Eckman said the plan is to have a crosswalk and a flashing yellow light and make a request to the state for a reduction in the speed limit, though neither he nor planners were too hopeful that the New Hampshire Department of Transportation would agree to lower the speed.
The project for the new cabins and new restaurant to replace what had once been the Baker Brook Cabins and restaurant was conceived in 2014.
An active state shoreland permit was put in a few years ago, and Darlene Forst, supervisor of the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services’ Shoreland Protection Program, is holding the issuance of the permit for the last piece, which is the restaurant, Eckman told planners.
The shoreland permit came into play not because of the septic system, but because Rudich began moving some of the buildings around, he said.
Both the cabins and motel needed new septic systems, and the last system will be for the restaurant, which requires a subsurface systems permit, he said.
“We just got the permit for the restaurant, to allow construction of the septic system,” said Eckman. “What’s actually approved for the restaurant is a clean solution system. It’s very expensive and does pre-treatment. It’s probably well over a couple hundred thousand dollars by the time everything gets done … Darlene didn’t issue the final permit because she was waiting for the restaurant, which is where we are now, and we’re moving forward with the restaurant, which will be happening very shortly.”
The plan is to build a new restaurant somewhat outside of the footprint of the existing building and not any closer to Miller Pond, though the new building will be set away from the existing foundation to accommodate parking spaces.
The challenge is tight parking.
While cars at the restaurant in the 1950s would back out onto Route 302, DOT said that will be impossible today, said Eckman.
“There is no way they will allow us to back out on 302, and that’s how the existing restaurant functioned for years and years,” he said. “It’s a different road now. People go a little too fast.”
The plan is for a total of 12 parking spaces by the restaurant, which he said is initially planned as more of a private establishment for PMR guests and is later expected to open up more to the general public.
The total number of seats is expected to be 70, with four seats per table, said Eckman.
“The DOT wouldn’t allow us to back out so this is the concept we came up with,” he said. “It does allow us to move the building slightly … We also had to squeeze the building a little and rotate it to get that circulation for the driveway. You come in one way and go through and come out … Basically, we are trying to do the same restaurant, but are squeezed with 302 for the driveway … Unfortunately, we couldn’t build in the same footprint because of the driveway. … It’s a tight area and we are trying to make it work the best we can … It’s pretty much the same building, except brand new and nice.”
Planning Board chairman Mike Bruno said Bethlehem’s zoning ordinance for restaurants calls for one parking space for every three seats, meaning the new restaurant would have to accommodate 23 parking spaces.
In addition to the 12 parking spaces at the restaurant, Rudich is considering putting in a sidewalk extending from the main area of the resort (and on the same side as the restaurant), so guests wouldn’t have to cross the road or walk along the road, said Eckman.
Across the street is a large area for parking, but that would mean guests would have to get across the road safely, thus the crosswalk proposal, said Eckman.
At first, the restaurant would be for PMR guests, though Bruno said limiting it solely to guests might be difficult if it’s open for business.
“If you put a restaurant on an open highway, you will have to consider that in a worst-case scenario everyone’s coming off of 302,” he said.
The likelihood is that PMR will have a number of guests who visit the restaurant, but it will also have a number of non-PMR guests who just got off the highway, are hungry, and see a place to eat, said Bruno.
Planners will have to discuss if parking will be allowed on the other side of the road, he said.
If so, it does impose its own hazards because people will be crossing a road with a speed limit of 40 mph, but where drivers can go 55 mph because they’re coming down the hill, said Bruno.
Selectman Chris Jensen said the Select Board previously reached out to DOT with concerns about PMR guests and traffic safety.
“The response has always been if you want a traffic study, the traffic study could very well show that the proper speed limit is 50 and not 40, and certainly not 30,” he said.
Bruno said he might have a hard time agreeing to put parking across the street and have people cross the road.
“That’s my biggest concern,” said Eckman. “We are hoping for a crosswalk and a yellow light. If we can’t lower the speed limit, we can at least get [drivers] to know there’s a crosswalk ahead and to slow down.”
