ST. JOHNSBURY — Orange tape lines the corridor where a new bike path will be built along the Passumpsic River by next June.

J. Hutchins Inc. started groundwork on the project early last month. Based in Richmond, Hutchins, which secured the Three Rivers Bike Path extension project with a bid of $386,701.25, is creating a trail extension from South Main Street to downtown St. Johnsbury via Bay Street. It will include a new woods trail near the river and a new trailhead pavilion on Bay Street next to Allen Lumber. A new sidewalk will get trail users to the downtown through “the Honking Tunnel.”

