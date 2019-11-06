Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Between Bay Street and the Passumpsic River in St. Johnsbury on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, orange tape marks the corridor where a new bike path will be built. It will serve to give bicyclists a route from the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail to downtown St. Johnsbury. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Orange tape outlines a path along the Passumpsic River where the bike path extension will be located. It will connect bicyclists on the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail on South Main Street to the downtown. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Trucks lined up at Myers trash services on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, face the entrance of the future bike path between Bay Street and the Passumpsic River in St. Johnsbury. (Photo by Dana Gray)
ST. JOHNSBURY — Orange tape lines the corridor where a new bike path will be built along the Passumpsic River by next June.
J. Hutchins Inc. started groundwork on the project early last month. Based in Richmond, Hutchins, which secured the Three Rivers Bike Path extension project with a bid of $386,701.25, is creating a trail extension from South Main Street to downtown St. Johnsbury via Bay Street. It will include a new woods trail near the river and a new trailhead pavilion on Bay Street next to Allen Lumber. A new sidewalk will get trail users to the downtown through “the Honking Tunnel.”
