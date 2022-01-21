New Security System Does Its Job At All Around Power

ST. JOHNSBURY — A new security system at All Around Power started paying for itself on Wednesday.
Multiple cameras in the Memorial Drive business focused on a man who left the store without paying for a pair of $200 goggles.
All Around Power sells motorsports vehicles and apparel and outdoor power equipment.
Vermont State Police reported that Robert Cennami, 38, of Littleton, N.H., is the man who tried to take the merchandise about noon on Wednesday.
According to owner Spencer Hudson, office manager Hannah Morris was in position to monitor the camera views just as Cennami put the goggles inside his clothing and walked out of the store. She saw it happen and followed the man to his vehicle, said Hudson. Confronted, Cennami gave the goggles back.
Hudson said Cennami had initially gone into the business to pick up a part that All Around Power had ordered for him. After getting the part, he started looking around at the apparel inside the store.
It’s only been a couple of weeks since Hudson had a $20,000 security system installed at All Around Power and Center Tower, next door, which was bought by Hudson and his son, Colton, last summer.
Hudson said the new system showed Cenammi taking the goggles “clear as a bell.”
He said he’s had merchandise stolen in the past and sometimes the store has taken the stuff back without calling the police. In this case, Hudson said, he could have just taken the goggles back and let Cennami go, but he decided it was better to make an example out of him to discourage future thefts.
“If I let him go, then he’s the only one who knows that he shouldn’t be doing it again,” he said. “We just thought that maybe it’s a good time to make an example of this.”
Cennami is scheduled to be arraigned in Caledonia Superior Court on a charge of retail theft on March 14.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.