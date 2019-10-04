New Sign Dedicated At Historic Ryegate Cemetery

Ryegate Historical Society together with Ryegate Cemetery Commission held a dedication event on Sept. 29 to celebrate the installation of a granite marker at one of the Ryegate town cemeteries on Hall Road.
George Hall gave a talk presenting the history of the cemetery and some stories about the people buried there. These included the 1829 stone marking the grave of his ancestor, Jane Hall, who had originally been sent to Halifax after arriving in Boston. The British would not let the family come up to Ryegate at the beginning of the Revolutionary War in 1774. George told of two of her sons, Robert and James, who came to Ryegate from Halifax to claim their land which had been purchased by the Scottish American Company in the 1770s. It was Robert and James who gave the land for the cemetery, but only Robert is buried there. George was born down the hill from the cemetery in the house built by Robert in 1806.
