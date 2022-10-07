Dr. Parwinder Grewal, the new president of the Vermont State Colleges (formerly NVU, Castleton and Vermont Technical College) has been visiting the campuses of all of the institutions since arriving in July.

He was recently on campus at NVU-Lyndon, meeting with students, parents, alumni, community members and faculty and staff as part of the Homecoming and Family Weekend. The previous Saturday he was at the Johnson campus of NVU visiting with people connected to the campus there.

