New State Funding To Supplement InvestNH Housing Grants Program
On Thursday, Taylor Caswell, commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs, seen here during a ceremonial groundbreaking at White Mountains Community College in September, spoke of the InvestNH Initiative’s recent capital grant program awards that will complete shovel-ready affordable housing projects, several of which are in the North Country. (File photo by Robert Blechl)

A little more than a year after rolling out, the $100 million InvestNH program aimed at incentivizing more affordable housing has awarded various grants to communities across the North Country and state, though demand has led to some funding and programs being momentarily put on hold.

More money, however, is on the way.

