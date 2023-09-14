New State Funding To Supplement InvestNH Housing Grants Program

A little more than a year after rolling out, the $100 million InvestNH program aimed at incentivizing more affordable housing has awarded various grants to communities across the North Country and state, though demand has led to some funding and programs being momentarily put on hold.
More money, however, is on the way.
To date in the North Country, awards have included the town Littleton receiving $120,000 for permitting 12 new units as well as $57,330 for demolition of an old building to make way for redevelopment; developers in Whitefield (20 new units) and Franconia (four units) receiving grants in the hundreds of thousands of dollars for projects in development; and Bethlehem being awarded a $46,000 Housing Opportunity Grant to hire consultants to review and make recommendations to revise that town’s zoning ordinance to encourage more affordable housing.
Funded by American Rescue Plan Act federal stimulus funding, InvestNH is allotting $60 million in direct funding through its capital grant program to put construction or rehabilitation projects near completion over the finish line, $30 million for its municipal impact funding program ($10,000 per affordable unit for a municipality that approves a permit within six months), $5 million for the municipal planning and zoning grants, and $5 million for the municipal demolitions.
Since the program roll-out in July 2022, more than 2,000 new affordable units across the Granite State have been incentivized, said Taylor Caswell, commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs.
On Friday, Caswell spoke of the status of the InvestNH grant programs and about the $15 million in state funding for affordable housing ($10 million specifically for InvestNH) that was recently approved.
InvestNH’s $60 million capital grant program has been going well, he said.
“It’s been a good summer,” said Caswell. “There’s been some bumps with supply chain and workforce and capital costs, but it’s on track to have those units complete by April of next year.”
For the $10,000 per permitted unit, the BEA has since awarded most of the available funding to eligible municipalities.
“Now, we’re seeing another couple of waves of newly permitted affordable units by municipalities that are eligible and those municipalities would be receiving grants as we go through that process,” said Caswell.
Between what has been awarded and what is in the pipeline, the $5 million demolition grant program is likewise becoming full, he said.
The HOP grant is equally in demand and the BEA has had to turn off applications because it, too, has become full in terms of what’s been awarded and what remains in the pipeline.
“That program is hugely popular and I’m grateful that it’s so popular because that’s the one that gets communities to think about how they can zone for housing in a way that fits their community and is not an all or nothing thing,” said Caswell. “Once we do that, I think we’ll see more investment that reflects the type of zoning a community wants … There’s a lot of communities like Bethlehem that maybe wanted to get at this for a while, but it’s not cheap and you have to hire. I’m really happy to see this program getting used. It’s a huge victory for housing.”
In reflecting on the more than 2,000 new affordable units, he said, “There’s still some ways to go and there’s still some money left and projects to complete, but I’m pretty happy with where we stand on all of that.”
While the federal stimulus money is running out and has deadlines, the new state money recently approved is expected to be ready for disbursement after a few months.
“The governor signed legislation that gave an additional $15 million for housing,” said Caswell. “One is $10 million additional for InvestNH and then a $5 million program called Housing Champions, similar to the HOP program, but with a little bit more specifics to it. We’re working on getting those funds available. It requires a state rule-making process, which is going to take us a couple of months, but the state has made a commitment in that amount, which I’m pretty excited about. That’s probably the first time they’ve done that. And it helps us because the federal money that we’re using has deadlines and we have to have that obligated by the end of 2024. The state doesn’t have those deadlines so it gives us some flexibility.”
