New State Rep. Details His Proposed Legislation

LITTLETON — The newest state representative for Littleton, Republican David Rochefort, went before the Littleton Select Board to introduce himself and detail some of the bills he is sponsoring for the 2023 legislative session, among them one seeking greater transparency in prescription drug pricing.
Rochefort introduced himself to the board and to residents attending the Jan. 9 Select Board meeting.
“I am your voice in Concord and I want to be representing Littleton in Concord,” he said.
He said his intention is to check in with the Select Board on a routine basis as well as be available for any calls from town officials or other constituents.
Rochefort, the only North Country member of the New Hampshire House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee, said state revenues look robust.
“We’re ahead of what we budgeted a couple of years ago, and that certainly will come into play when we turn those revenues over to the finance committee and they write a budget with that,” he said.
Rochefort, who owned and grew Eastern States Compounding Pharmacy in Littleton before selling it in 2022, is the prime sponsor of two bills that draw on his pharmacist background and seek to make life smoother for North Country residents.
“I’ve got one bill that will make it a little easier for pharmacies to staff pharmacists,” he said.
Last summer, the Walgreen’s pharmacy in Littleton was closed for three weeks, with one reason being that they couldn’t find enough people to staff it, said Rochefort.
“I’m hoping this bill will allow those pharmacies to staff up a little easier,” he said.
While the other bill deals more with the business side of his profession, Rochefort said it would help the consumer with greater transparency to prescription drug pricing.
House Bill 383 seeks to have provider contract standards for pharmacy benefit managers that identify the source of a drug product that can be purchased by contracted pharmacies at a price at or below the maximum allowable cost and provide the name of the wholesaler servicing New Hampshire where the drug can be purchased.
He has signed on as co-sponsor of other bills, including one regarding vaccines (Senate Bill 35 seeks to authorize pharmacists, pharmacy interns and licensed pharmacy technicians to administer a respiratory syncytial virus vaccine to adults), another bill seeking a study commission to make regulatory bodies work better and more fluidly, and another looking at the opioid abatement funds that the federal government required drug companies to pay for their role in the opioid crisis.
“Those are the funds that are available through these settlements that are coming from these drug companies and I’m looking at how we can get those out and make those a little bit easier to use, especially for communities like ours,” said Rochefort.
In addition to Littleton, Rochefort represents the towns of Monroe, Lyman, Bath, Lisbon, and Sugar Hill in the Grafton-1 House district.
“I have six towns that I represent and I’ve been making the rounds,” he said. “A lot of the concerns are similar up here, but are different than the concerns that are south of the notch, so I really want to make sure that voice is heard.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.