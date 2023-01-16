New State Rep. Details His Proposed Legislation
Buy Now

State Rep. David Rochefort, R-Littleton. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

LITTLETON — The newest state representative for Littleton, Republican David Rochefort, went before the Littleton Select Board to introduce himself and detail some of the bills he is sponsoring for the 2023 legislative session, among them one seeking greater transparency in prescription drug pricing.

Rochefort introduced himself to the board and to residents attending the Jan. 9 Select Board meeting.

