New Supermarket Poised To Open In Whitefield

Empty now, but new business appears poised to open. The former Mac's Market in Whitefield that closed Sept. 27 will soon become Whitefield Market n Deli. (Photo courtesy of Whitefield Market n Deli)

WHITEFIELD — After uncertainty following the unexpected closure in early September of Mac’s Market, which had been the only full-service supermarket in Whitefield, some in town are happy a new market appears poised to open in its place.

“It’s vital to this town that we have a supermarket,” Whitefield Selectman Stan Holz said Tuesday.

